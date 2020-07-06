Search

Advanced search

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

PUBLISHED: 17:03 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 12 July 2020

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

A married doctor who had sex with two patients after going through hospital records to get their phone numbers has been struck off.

Dr Christopher Uzodike, who worked at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, took the phone numbers of two patients after they had visited the A&E department in 2016.

In a report, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal found many of the allegations made against Dr Uzodike were proved and concluded his actions were “sexually motivated” and “planned, repeated and sustained”.

The tribunal determined that Dr Uzodike had taken the phone numbers with the view to initiate contact and which he hoped would lead to a sexual relationship.

A report of the tribunal said: “The tribunal has found proved that Dr Uzodike had sexual intercourse with both Patient A and Patient B therefore it determined that his actions in taking their numbers from the medical records was sexually motivated.”

Dr Uzodike met patient A when she attended A&E in June 2016 contacting her via WhatsApp later that evening. The tribunal found he engaged in an emotional and sexual relationship with patient A until April 2018.

In September 2016, patient B attended A&E and he sent her messages of a personal nature, later that month meeting her for a drink and had sex.

The report noted the doctor had previous good character and had attended a maintaining professional boundaries course but Ms Kathryn Johnson, counsel for the General Medical Council, said she felt there remained a risk of repetition.

In a statement to the tribunal dated July 6, 2020, Dr Uzodike said: “Life is all about choices and regrettably, these were the bad choices that I made. I feel ashamed of my behaviour and how I let this happen.

”I have let so many people down, I let the patients down, I lost the confidence of the public in the profession, I let my hardworking colleagues down.

“I deeply regret what I did, and I am extremely remorseful. I cannot turn the hand of time, but I have taken steps and will continue to do so to make sure that the risk of a future occurrence is eliminated.”

Representing Dr Uzodike was Mr Gledhill who said erasure would be inappropriate and have a disproportionate impact on the doctor and his family financially.

The report said: “Given its findings, the tribunal determined that a lesser sanction than erasure would not sufficiently protect the public, maintain public confidence in the profession and uphold proper professional standards for members of the profession.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

First couple married in Norwich cathedral since lockdown enjoy ‘beautiful’ ceremony

Newlyweds Joe Howard and Victoria Howard were the first people to get married post lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘People are abusing this town’ - campaign group wants end to speeding ‘plague’

Hingham Road Safety Campaign has been launched in an attempt to crack down on speeding in the town. Picture: Geoff Bedford

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Hole cut in fence after two attempted break-ins at RAF base

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

‘Like opening a new business’ - high spirits as pub welcomes back punters

Anthony and Jeanette Goodrich have reopened the Rose and Crown in Snettisham following coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant/Jeanette Goodrich

Hole cut in fence after two attempted break-ins at RAF base

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Lifeboat rescues stranded yacht off Suffolk coast

The volunteer crew of the 'Patsy Knight' lifeboat were called out to the aid of a small yacht off the Suffolk coast this afternoon. Photo: RNLI Lowestoft