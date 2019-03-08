Search

Protesters come out in force following shock All Hallows closure

PUBLISHED: 14:37 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 28 March 2019

Protestors came together in the fight to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust following its shock closure last week.

Protestors came together in the fight to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust following its shock closure last week. Y

Archant

Protesters from the community came together in the fight to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust, eight days after the shock announcement of its closure.

Armed with placards, a small but strong group met at Beccles House to show their heartbreak in the loss of the service.

Jaime Larter, whose father relies on the service, organised the peaceful protest on Thursday.

She said: “I was truely shocked that I hadn’t been told anything - I found out through social media.

“I am too frightened to think what will happen, I have been putting in all my efforts to save it.

“My father is scared, he doesn’t want to lose his home. We can’t survive as a community without All Hallows.”

Cath Byford, Deputy chief officer Great Yarmouth and Waveney addressed the group detailing ten potential providers are interested in taking over.

“We want someone to come in and run it, but they will only run it if it doesn’t have a loss.

“We are working very closely with each of those patients affected to put arrangements in place,” she said.

