Norfolk musicians taking part in online gig for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 18:18 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 09 April 2020

Mark Hall, left (DJ and producer), Luke Crellin on the right (MC aka MC Silky) from Flip & Fill. Picture: Courtesy of GBX in Scotland

Music lovers will be able to have a dance in their homes over the next four nights for a special NHS fundraiser.

The #OutOut and Flip & Fill DJ gig, which was due to take place at The Adrian Flux Waterfront in Norwich tonight, was cancelled after coronavirus restrictions closed down live music venues.

But new gig organiser #OutOut and DJ Mark Hall, one half of electronic dance music duo Flip & Fill, decided to put on the #InIn for NHS gig on its @outoutevents2020 Facebook page on the same day the gig would have taken place.

After an online appeal for musicians to get involved, it attracted 20 different musicians from around Norfolk and the UK.

All the performances will be live streamed on the OutOut & Flip & Fill Presents InIn for NHS Facebook page.

It starts tonight from 6pm-11pm, and continues tomorrow from 7pm-midnight, and 7pm-11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

People watching can make a donation to the NHS via the Facebook page.

Mr Hall, 50, who is performing from 8-9pm tonight from his Tenerife home, said: “We are trying to mix it up with music styles. This is for the NHS and it will give people a good time over Easter. The NHS staff are heroes of the planet.”

Graeme Watts, spokesman for #OutOut, said the response from musicians wanting to take part, especially Norfolk artists, was humbling.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP's Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work.

