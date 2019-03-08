North Norfolk care home receives outstanding CQC rating

Norse Care Munhaven Care Home, Mundesley that has been rated outstanding by the Quality Care Commission. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Inspectors have rated a north Norfolk care home as outstanding.

Norse Care Munhaven Care Home, Mundesley that has been rated outstanding by the Quality Care Commission. Photo : Steve Adams

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave the top rating to Munhaven Care Home, which is based in Mundesley.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit on in June 12, 2019, where they were rated as outstanding in four of the five key areas.

Outstanding ratings were given in the effectiveness, caring, responsive and well-led aspects of the report, and good for the safe element of the report.

The report highlights how staff delivered "extremely sensitive and compassionate care" and how staff developed "open and trusting relationships with people and their relatives, maximising the benefit of the care provided."

https://docs.google.com/viewer?embedded=true&url= https://www.cqc.org.uk/sites/default/files/new_reports/INS2-5869550841.pdf

Alison Roberts, NorseCare's manager at Munhaven, said: "I'm very lucky, I have a great job, supported by a wonderful team who feel valued and supported in their roles.

"We are all motivated to achieve the best possible outcomes and quality of life for the people who use Munhaven. I'm so proud of everyone who has made this recognition possible."

Munhaven is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care to 20 people aged 65 and over who are living with dementia.

Norse Care Munhaven Care Home, Mundesley that has been rated outstanding by the Quality Care Commission. Photo: Steve Adams Norse Care Munhaven Care Home, Mundesley that has been rated outstanding by the Quality Care Commission. Photo: Steve Adams

The home accommodates people in one adapted building. At the time of the inspection 20 people were living there.

The CQC report said: "Since the last inspection the registered manager has continued to drive improvements in the service, promoting and achieving exceptionally positive outcomes for people.

"Staff ensured people were always provided with care that kept them safe. Relatives had full confidence in the staff managing any potential risks to people using the service.

"Medication was managed very effectively and where possible, people were supported to reduce the amount of medicine they were taking."

In 2017 and 2019 the care home was recognised as one of the top 20 homes in East Anglia in the carehome.co.uk annual awards.

Munhaven joins nine other care homes in Norfolk and is part of just 3pc of homes in the country to receive an outstanding rating.

Residents, families and members of the community will celebrate the outstanding rating at Munhaven with a garden party at the end of August.