Mum joins forces with charity to comfort others affected by baby loss

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 January 2020

Cradle is a national charitable organisation supporting bereaved parents following early pregnancy loss. Jo Patrick, who lost her baby girl in September 2018, is the Norfolk ambassador. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A woman who lost her baby early in her pregnancy is hoping to provide comfort and awareness to support bereaved parents.

Jo Patrick, from King's Lynn, was 10 weeks pregnant when she found out her baby girl would not survive.

Following her baby's death in 2018, she said there was nowhere to turn for support as she grieved until she became aware of Cradle.

The charity launched nationally in July last year with the aim of supporting bereaved parents following early pregnancy loss.

It inspired Miss Patrick to become a Norfolk ambassador and join forces with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn to help parents who lose their baby.

She said: "It has helped me heal, it turned something so heartbreaking into something positive.

"When you lose a baby, you are not the only one but it feels like you are the only one. It's so lonely.

"After my loss, I lost friends, I did not leave the house, I was in bed.

"If it wasn't for my little boy I do not think I would have got out of my bed. You never think something like that is going to happen and I did not know where to go."

In her role as ambassador she officially launched Cradle at the hospital in November.

The ambassador creates comfort bags which are made up of every day essentials for mums and dads which they may not have taken with them in an emergency situation.

She said ambassadors can also fundraise. Recently a friend raised £1,000 by running a super marathon along the Norfolk coast.

The donation will help Miss Patrick to purchase more leaflets to signpost families for further support.

Miss Patrick said: People are so scared to talk about it, it's a taboo subject. People should be able to talk about it to help with the healing."

Miss Patrick hopes to bring the scheme to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but said it would need another ambassador who lives closer to the city.

QEH midwife Sharon Younge said: "We are extremely grateful to Cradle for the comfort bags the charity provides to mothers in distress following the loss of a baby during pregnancy.

"The bags provide mothers with essential toiletries, such as toothpaste and tooth brushes, to ensure they have the supplies they need during their stay."

