Search

Advanced search

Family of teenager with spinal condition fund-raising for life-changing surgery

PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 August 2020

Cheerleader Caitlin Bygrave, 17, from Norwich, who has scoliosis. Picture: Lee Bygrave

Cheerleader Caitlin Bygrave, 17, from Norwich, who has scoliosis. Picture: Lee Bygrave

Lee Bygrave

The mother of a teenager who has scoliosis is urging people to be aware of the spinal condition as they fundraise for life-changing surgery.

Sprowston primary school teacher, Lee Bygrave, whose 17-year-old daighter Caitlin has scoliosis. Picture: Sophie WyllieSprowston primary school teacher, Lee Bygrave, whose 17-year-old daighter Caitlin has scoliosis. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Caitliln Bygrave, 17, from Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, went to the doctors aged 16 after noticing physical changes in her body after seeing pictures from her Sprowston Community Academy leavers’ prom last summer.

The most recent X-ray of Caitlin Bygrave's spine. Picture: Lee BygraveThe most recent X-ray of Caitlin Bygrave's spine. Picture: Lee Bygrave

She was diagnosed with Isiopathic Scoliosis - a curvature of the spine which often develops during puberty - in December 2019.

The image of Caitlin Bygrave, then aged 16, in her prom dress in summer 2019 which led her to think she had scoliosis. Picture: Lee BygraveThe image of Caitlin Bygrave, then aged 16, in her prom dress in summer 2019 which led her to think she had scoliosis. Picture: Lee Bygrave

Her family started a £75,000 fundraiser in February, which has raised just over £29,000, so she could have an operation, known as Anterior Scoliosis Correction (ASC), in Barcelona.

Caitlin Bygrave, 17, from Sprowston in Norwich, who needs a life-changing operation for her scoliosis. Picture: Lee BygraveCaitlin Bygrave, 17, from Sprowston in Norwich, who needs a life-changing operation for her scoliosis. Picture: Lee Bygrave

The procedure would allow City College Norwich childcare student and budding primary school teacher Caitlin to carry on her favourite activities - cheerleading, gymnastics and street dance.

The group of parents who are hoping to ride 50 miles in a day around Norfolk for Caitlin Bygrave's spinal operation. Picture: Lee BygraveThe group of parents who are hoping to ride 50 miles in a day around Norfolk for Caitlin Bygrave's spinal operation. Picture: Lee Bygrave

While the operation was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak the family received the encouraging news her two spinal curves had not got worse meaning surgery could happen next year.

Seven-year-old twin sisters Maisy (left) and Sophia Rounce, from Sprowston, who cut off some off their hair to rause money for Caitlin Bygrave's scoliosis operation fundraiser. Picture: Amy RounceSeven-year-old twin sisters Maisy (left) and Sophia Rounce, from Sprowston, who cut off some off their hair to rause money for Caitlin Bygrave's scoliosis operation fundraiser. Picture: Amy Rounce

You may also want to watch:

Her mother, Lee Bygrave, 44, a Sprowston Infant School teacher, said: “There are so many children this affects. Had I known the signs of this we could have got in earlier. If you can spot the signs early enough there are techniques to make a difference.”

She added she remembered telling her daughter to stop slouching a year before the diagnosis and wishes she had known the signs.

Mrs Bygrave added that Caitlin, who has a 13-year-old brother, has pain at times but said: “She is really positive.”

MORE: Teenager’s bid to raise £75,000 for spinal surgery so she can keep cheerleading

She added the community support for the fundraiser has boosted the family.

One of the past fundraisers included a seven-year-old twin girls Maisy and Sophia Rounce, from Sprowston, who raised £385 by losing 10 inches each from their long hair.

Six of Mrs Bygrave’s school colleagues will walk 33km along the coast path from Wells to Cromer in a day dressed as cheerleaders in September and six parents of children she has taught are cycling 50 miles around Norfolk in one day.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/KeepCaitlincheerleading, www.facebook.com/caitlinsscoliosisjourney, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KeepCaitlincheerleading-coastalwalk





















































































































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Boris Johnson may ask elderly to shield again to avoid fresh lockdown – reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff are reportedly working on a plan to avoid a second UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, which could include actions like a local lockdown for London and asking the elderly to shield once again. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘We are heartbroken’ - Restaurant at holiday resort closes down due to coronavirus

The owners of Potters Resort have closed the Black Rock Grill restaurant due to the impact of coronavirus. Picture: Archant.

AC Milan meet with Godfrey’s representatives over potential transfer - reports

Ben Godfrey - a Premier League regular and an example of Norwich's investment in youth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leeds United make Emi Buendia enquiry - reports

Emi Buendia is reportedly the subject of an enquiry from Leeds United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Young City striker who scored 11 goals in one game attracting interest from Aston Villa and PSV Eindhoven

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Archant