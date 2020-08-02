Family of teenager with spinal condition fund-raising for life-changing surgery
PUBLISHED: 12:50 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 02 August 2020
Lee Bygrave
The mother of a teenager who has scoliosis is urging people to be aware of the spinal condition as they fundraise for life-changing surgery.
Caitliln Bygrave, 17, from Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, went to the doctors aged 16 after noticing physical changes in her body after seeing pictures from her Sprowston Community Academy leavers’ prom last summer.
She was diagnosed with Isiopathic Scoliosis - a curvature of the spine which often develops during puberty - in December 2019.
Her family started a £75,000 fundraiser in February, which has raised just over £29,000, so she could have an operation, known as Anterior Scoliosis Correction (ASC), in Barcelona.
The procedure would allow City College Norwich childcare student and budding primary school teacher Caitlin to carry on her favourite activities - cheerleading, gymnastics and street dance.
While the operation was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak the family received the encouraging news her two spinal curves had not got worse meaning surgery could happen next year.
Her mother, Lee Bygrave, 44, a Sprowston Infant School teacher, said: “There are so many children this affects. Had I known the signs of this we could have got in earlier. If you can spot the signs early enough there are techniques to make a difference.”
She added she remembered telling her daughter to stop slouching a year before the diagnosis and wishes she had known the signs.
Mrs Bygrave added that Caitlin, who has a 13-year-old brother, has pain at times but said: “She is really positive.”
She added the community support for the fundraiser has boosted the family.
One of the past fundraisers included a seven-year-old twin girls Maisy and Sophia Rounce, from Sprowston, who raised £385 by losing 10 inches each from their long hair.
Six of Mrs Bygrave’s school colleagues will walk 33km along the coast path from Wells to Cromer in a day dressed as cheerleaders in September and six parents of children she has taught are cycling 50 miles around Norfolk in one day.
Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/KeepCaitlincheerleading, www.facebook.com/caitlinsscoliosisjourney, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KeepCaitlincheerleading-coastalwalk
