Coronavirus: Popular beer and music festival is latest cancellation

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival Archant

A popular festival which attracts hundreds of people to a Norfolk village has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulbarton Festival had been due to take place on May 23 and 24, offering an extravaganza of live music, family fun, food and drink.

But the annual event, known for its variety of local real ale and cider, has been called off with uncertainty lingering over the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from the festival organisers said: “Whilst we are absolutely gutted, we promise that once this is all over we will arrange something to bring the community together.

“Stay safe and be kind, charitable and supportive to your neighbours, those who need it, local businesses, groups, clubs and the wonderful NHS.”

Cancellation of the festival has left Mulbarton Wanderers and Belles FC without their main fundraising event, and the club is appealing for the public’s support.

Visit Mulbarton FC’s website to sign up to the ‘200 Club’, which provides a chance of winning one of three £100 prizes every month.

