Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: Popular beer and music festival is latest cancellation

PUBLISHED: 14:19 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 31 March 2020

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

Archant

A popular festival which attracts hundreds of people to a Norfolk village has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton FestivalA scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

Mulbarton Festival had been due to take place on May 23 and 24, offering an extravaganza of live music, family fun, food and drink.

But the annual event, known for its variety of local real ale and cider, has been called off with uncertainty lingering over the COVID-19 outbreak.

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton FestivalA scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

A statement from the festival organisers said: “Whilst we are absolutely gutted, we promise that once this is all over we will arrange something to bring the community together.

“Stay safe and be kind, charitable and supportive to your neighbours, those who need it, local businesses, groups, clubs and the wonderful NHS.”

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton FestivalA scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

Cancellation of the festival has left Mulbarton Wanderers and Belles FC without their main fundraising event, and the club is appealing for the public’s support.

Visit Mulbarton FC’s website to sign up to the ‘200 Club’, which provides a chance of winning one of three £100 prizes every month.

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton FestivalA scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

For the latest news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

A scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton FestivalA scene from Mulbarton Festival 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Mulbarton Festival

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major incident on waterfront

Emergency services on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24