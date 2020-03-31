Coronavirus: Popular beer and music festival is latest cancellation
PUBLISHED: 14:19 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 31 March 2020
Archant
A popular festival which attracts hundreds of people to a Norfolk village has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mulbarton Festival had been due to take place on May 23 and 24, offering an extravaganza of live music, family fun, food and drink.
But the annual event, known for its variety of local real ale and cider, has been called off with uncertainty lingering over the COVID-19 outbreak.
A statement from the festival organisers said: “Whilst we are absolutely gutted, we promise that once this is all over we will arrange something to bring the community together.
“Stay safe and be kind, charitable and supportive to your neighbours, those who need it, local businesses, groups, clubs and the wonderful NHS.”
Cancellation of the festival has left Mulbarton Wanderers and Belles FC without their main fundraising event, and the club is appealing for the public’s support.
Visit Mulbarton FC’s website to sign up to the ‘200 Club’, which provides a chance of winning one of three £100 prizes every month.
For the latest news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.
Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.
You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.