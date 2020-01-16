Search

Hospital's A&E waiting times 'top priority' for health minister

PUBLISHED: 07:05 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 16 January 2020

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Relieving pressure at Norfolk's largest hospital is the "top priority" of the health minister, according to a Norwich MP.

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, met Matt Hancock, secretary of state for health and social care, on Tuesday to discuss ongoing A&E pressures at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The NNUH has been rated the worst in the country for A&E delay target times for the fourth consecutive month.

The Norfolk MP said her colleague recognised the seriousness of problems at the hospital and was putting it "top of his list".

Ms Smith said: "I am really concerned about the A&E waiting time figures. It is not good enough for patients to wait like this, despite the hard work of fantastic staff.

"I would want to work with the hospital now to make a case to the Department for Health for the right A&E capacity. The secretary of state is encouraging there will be some opportunity to look at that capacity."

