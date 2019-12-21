First look inside £2.7m care home

Norse Care's newly refurbished and improved Mountfield care home, Millcroft, off St Clements Hill. Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

A multimillion pound transformation to turn an 'unfit' old building into a space caring for those with dementia will open in the new year.

Mountfield Care Home, in Millcroft, near St Clement's Hill, Norwich will welcome its first residents in January after a £2.7million refurbishment.

Care providers NorseCare decided to take the shell of the former building and create more space to look after up to 46 residents.

A two-storey extension has been added to create seven bedrooms on each floor, with the original bedrooms enlarged to include en suite washrooms and bathrooms.

The home will provide full-time and short-term specialist care for people living with dementia.

Karen Knight, NorseCare managing director, said: "The difference is amazing.

"We have built them [care homes] from completely brownfield sites and it is nice to be able to re-use the existing home and repurpose all of the facilities.

"It is going to be wonderful to have extra provision for people living with dementia in Norfolk.

"We know there is a shortfall of quality residential places for people.

"When we closed the other homes and moved people to Mayflower Court, it was full immediately.

"We know from three weeks of moving people from our closed homes to Bowthorpe, we were full."

'Pockets' of communal living areas and dining rooms have been placed throughout the house so residents can rest on their way to the main lobby.

The home will offer a full activities and wellbeing programme targeted at their residents' individual needs.

There is also three secluded gardens and each wing retains its original names of areas in the Norfolk Broads.

The company said the opening was the end to a successful 2019 after receiving five 'outstanding' CQC ratings.

NorseCare provides support to up to almost 1,500 people in care homes and housing with care schemes.

Tracy Saunders, manager for Mountfield Care Home, said: "This is their home, they are a family and we are supporting them to remain in a home environment with that family feel."