‘My heart breaks that I couldn’t save my son’ - mother’s agony on anniversary of son’s death

PUBLISHED: 16:40 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 17 January 2019

Trystan Potter who died four years ago. Photo: Supplied by Joanne Carlton

The organisers of a charity event promoting access to mental health services for men have shared a mother’s poignant account of her heartbreak.

Trystan Potter memorial equestrian show at Humberstone Farm on Saturday. The family of Trystan Potter with their horses. Trystans mother Dawn Potter and friend Joanne Carlton pictured in the group. Picture: James BassTrystan Potter memorial equestrian show at Humberstone Farm on Saturday. The family of Trystan Potter with their horses. Trystans mother Dawn Potter and friend Joanne Carlton pictured in the group. Picture: James Bass

Trystan Potter, from Belton, near Great Yarmouth, seemed to have the world at his feet when at the age of 26 he took his own life, bewildering everyone around him.

Now four years on his mother Dawn has described how her family’s life will be forever “stained” by her son’s death, urging anyone who is suffering in silence to talk about their feelings.

Writing on Facebook she said: “My heart breaks every day, no words of any kind or from anyone can comfort me.

“He left us on his own accord, he took his own life at just 26-years-old.

“On the outside his life truly was a big party.

“He had lots of friends, and was loved so dearly by his family.

“Now I know that my son died in his own silence, talking about himself was probably the one thing he never did.”

“He couldn’t put his finger on what problems he had as he never knew why he was feeling so low.

“For a whole year he suffered in silence not telling a soul.”

In the piece she goes on say that knowing about depression could have saved him, adding: “If my story saves one life my darling boy Trystan Potter’s death would not be in vain.

“My heart breaks that I couldn’t save my son.”

Her words come as friend Joanne Carlton organises the Trystan Potter Memorial Grand Charity Show with the aim of raising funds and awareness for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Mind.

The equestrian event on Sunday March 31 at Humberstone Arena in Cobholm sees a horse show, and for the first time a fun dog show.

Last year some £1,600 was raised, less than in previous events because of freezing weather conditions.

Mrs Carlton, who runs the Hollywood Diner in Hemsby, said the event was being staged later in the season to have a better chance of fair weather.

Including a fun dog show would hopefully attract a new audience.

There will be 53 classes, seven championships and two supreme champions.

As well as the horse and dog show there will also be refreshments, food, stalls, and a giant raffle.

Organisers are looking for sponsors and raffle prizes as well as entrants.

Mrs Carlton said they were keen to provide a great day as well as spread an important message encouraging people, especially men, to talk about their mental health.

To help call Mrs Carlton on 07477 984749 or visit the Facebook page by clicking this link.

