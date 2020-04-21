Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I will be forever grateful’ - Mother’s praise for NHS hospital staff after surviving coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:48 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 21 April 2020

Linsey McFarlane, from Badersfield, with her husband Alistair, and sons Charles, seven (left) and William (four). Picture: Linsey McFarlane

Linsey McFarlane, from Badersfield, with her husband Alistair, and sons Charles, seven (left) and William (four). Picture: Linsey McFarlane

Linsey McFarlane

A mother who feared she would die from coronavirus has praised hospital staff for keeping her alive.

Linsey McFarlane, 34, from Ormesby Road in Badersfield, who has severe asthma, spent four days at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) receiving oxygen after deteriorating rapidly at home since developing a cough, headache and tiredness on April 1.

After waking up early in the morning “violently shaking” with a fever, on Easter Sunday she was rushed into hospital to its dedicated Coronavirus treatment area by ambulance later that day after she rang 111.

Mrs McFarlane, who has a four-year-old son and seven-year-old son, said: “My breathing was way too fast, I was taking shallow breaths and I felt like the bottom of my lungs had disappeared. I felt pretty rough and there was horrific pain in my back. By the time I was moved onto a ward I was physically exhausted and terrified. I was on IV antibiotics, oral antibiotics and constant oxygen.

“I was going downhill at this point I couldn’t move and couldn’t even message my husband to tell him I was alive. It was grim. I didn’t want to shut my eyes because I was terrified they wouldn’t open again.

“On the Sunday night my husband Alistair was a mess and Charles, my seven-year-old, asked him if mummy was going to die.

“My family or friends who knew about my illness did not think I would come out of the hospital. Without the NNUH staff I wouldn’t be here now.”

She added she was living in fear of the virus since the beginning of March because of the severity of her asthma and had not gone out of the house much in a bid to protect herself.

MORE: Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

She said: “I cannot praise the staff in the hospital enough. I want to say thank you to the NHS so much for their passion and dedication. I will be forever grateful.”

Mrs McFarlane wanted to also thank a healthcare assistant called Rosie.

“She was fantastic. The care from her was something I have never experienced before. Her compassion was amazing.”

The mother-of-two is recovering well and added: “The experience has hammered home how precious life is. When I got home it was pure relief. Both my boys ran up to me and gave me the biggest cuddle.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24