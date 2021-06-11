News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More vaccine drop-in centres planned for Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:41 AM June 11, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM June 11, 2021
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre

More walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are set to be held in Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

A number of walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are being held in a bid to protect as many people as possible in Norfolk. 

Jabs will be offered at the Louise Hamilton Centre - at James Paget University Hospital - in the coming days. 

The Louise Hamilton Centre.

There will be walk-in Covid vaccination clinics at the Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget hospital - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

And the Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth, which is already a mass vaccination centre, will host drop-in sessions this weekend. 

The clinics are open to anyone currently eligible for a vaccine, which now includes those aged 25 and over

Patients are being advised to take their NHS numbers and identification showing confirmation of age to confirm their eligibility. 

Visit nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services to find your NHS number. 

Full details for the upcoming clinics are as follows: 

  • Saturday, June 12: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Sunday, June 13: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30 to 5.30pm
  • Wednesday, June 16: Louise Hamilton Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm
Market Gates shopping centre

There will be walk-in Covid vaccination clinics at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant


