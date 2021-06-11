More vaccine drop-in centres planned for Norfolk

Video

Published: 11:41 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM June 11, 2021

More walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are set to be held in Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

A number of walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are being held in a bid to protect as many people as possible in Norfolk.

Jabs will be offered at the Louise Hamilton Centre - at James Paget University Hospital - in the coming days.

There will be walk-in Covid vaccination clinics at the Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget hospital - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

And the Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth, which is already a mass vaccination centre, will host drop-in sessions this weekend.

The clinics are open to anyone currently eligible for a vaccine, which now includes those aged 25 and over.

Patients are being advised to take their NHS numbers and identification showing confirmation of age to confirm their eligibility.

Visit nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services to find your NHS number.

Full details for the upcoming clinics are as follows:

Saturday, June 12: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday, June 13: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30 to 5.30pm

Wednesday, June 16: Louise Hamilton Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm

There will be walk-in Covid vaccination clinics at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant



