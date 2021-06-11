Video
More vaccine drop-in centres planned for Norfolk
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A number of walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are being held in a bid to protect as many people as possible in Norfolk.
Jabs will be offered at the Louise Hamilton Centre - at James Paget University Hospital - in the coming days.
And the Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth, which is already a mass vaccination centre, will host drop-in sessions this weekend.
The clinics are open to anyone currently eligible for a vaccine, which now includes those aged 25 and over.
Patients are being advised to take their NHS numbers and identification showing confirmation of age to confirm their eligibility.
Visit nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services to find your NHS number.
Full details for the upcoming clinics are as follows:
- Saturday, June 12: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Sunday, June 13: Louise Hamilton Centre and Market Gates Shopping Centre, 8.30 to 5.30pm
- Wednesday, June 16: Louise Hamilton Centre, 8.30am to 5.30pm
