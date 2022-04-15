More than £2m pledged to help tackle drug and alcohol abuse in Norfolk

More than £2m has been pledged to tackle alcohol and drug abuse in Norfolk - Credit: PA

More than £2m has been pledged to tackle issues around drug and alcohol abuse in Norfolk in a tranche of government funding.

As part of a national drive to support people suffering with substance abuse problems, the Department of Health and Social Care has awarded a grant of £1.9m to Norfolk to address the problem.

A further £140,500 has also been awarded to the county to fund detoxification services in the region, taking the investment to more than £2m.

The £1.9m will include some investment in Project Adder, a scheme involving Norfolk Constabulary which helps to rehabilitate drug users while also targeting supply lines.

However, it has not been made clear at this stage just how much of this funding will be pumped into the project and how much will be used elsewhere.

The tranche of funding sees just five local authority areas - Birmingham, Lancashire, Leeds, Liverpool and Middlesbrough - awarded more money than Norfolk, with the additional funds for Project Adder boosting the county's allocation.

Project Adder was launched in the Greater Norwich area last year, which stands for Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery, bringing together police, local councils and health services to tackle the issue.

And public health bosses say that some of the funding will be used to develop similar approaches further afield in the county.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health - Credit: NCC

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director for public health, said: “The announcement of this additional funding is good news for our county: this money will be invested in the system here in Norfolk over the next three years, and will allow us to work in line with the government’s 10 year drug strategy, From Harm to Hope.

"In addition, the certainty this funding brings will allow us to invest in key areas, including rolling out some of the best practice developed by Project Adder to other areas of Norfolk.

“We’ll be working with partner authorities to develop an intensive and specialist offer, via medically managed detoxification spaces, to support some of the most vulnerable people in Norfolk.

"Our work will continue to focus on harm reduction, reducing drug related deaths and supporting people to access the interventions and treatment they need.”