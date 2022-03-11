More than 2,000 people waiting at one of Norfolk's newest dentists

More than 2,000 are waiting for treatment at the RAF Marham dentist - which only opened two years ago - Credit: PA

A dental practice set up to cater for the needs of military families in an RAF base now has more than 2,000 people waiting for treatment.

The dental surgery in Marham opened its doors to patients in March 2020 and was the first to operate out of a Ministry of Defence owned site.

But two years on it now has a waiting list of more than 2,000 patients from all corners of the county - and waiting times of more than a year. For a while, the surgery was the only one in the county accepting new patients.

The case was described as a "sad indictment" of the struggles people in Norfolk are facing when it comes to accessing NHS dental treatment.

But health bosses insist services can still be accessed when needed.

Judith Sharpe, deputy chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, told a health scrutiny meeting at County Hall that in recent months some 60pc of calls to the watchdog were to report struggles with accessing dentistry.

And she said that a telephone straw poll of practices carried out by its volunteers in the past week found that of a sample of 59 surgeries, none were accepting new patients.

She said: "The practice at Marham has been a positive action but it demonstrates so clearly the scale of the problem in Norfolk - and is a drop in the ocean in terms of increasing the provision of dental services.

"The take-up of services from the local community has negated the positive impact intended for forces families."

Labour county councillor Brenda Jones. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Brenda Jones, Labour county councillor for Lakenham, said the situation was "appalling" and a "sad indictment on the country".

She said: "I am outraged - this is appalling. This is about more than people going with a toothache - this is about people whose lives are affected, who have cardiac illness as a result of not having dental treatment, who suffer socially and can't get jobs because they are losing their teeth."

David Barter, head of commissioning at NHS England and NHS Improvements, which is responsible for NHS dentistry though, defended the efforts it has been making to mitigate these issues.

He said: "We have not reduced contracts in Norfolk and have done everything we can not only to maintain them but make sure if any are handed back we have robustly gone out to reprocure them. Marham was an example of this and it was unfortunate timing that this came online as soon as the pandemic hit."

David Barter, head of commissioning at NHS England. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Tom Norfolk, chairman of the Local Dentist Network for East Anglia, added that dentists were operating under the guidance to prioritise who they see based on the urgency of their condition.

He said: "National guidance has told us what the priorities are, what we should be doing and how we should be working on it. The priority is urgent access - patients in pain.

"We have a system through 111 so when patients call through they are referred to practices. We have lots of practices in Norfolk that are only accepting referrals through 111."

Meanwhile, it was revealed that just 14 practices in the county had agreed to take on additional work commissioned through a £5.1m government cash injection into dental services in the East.

The contracts were offered up to all practices in the county and aimed to provide 8am until 8pm dental treatment 365 days a year.

Mr Barter added: "We ask the profession to see patients appropriate to need in line with guidance. But this does mean some patients who are used to routine check-ups might have to wait longer, but a dentist would clinically determine what that wait is.

"Some orally fit patients don't need to have a check-up every six months. A local dentist with those clinical skills will be able to determine that."



