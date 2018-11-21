Search

More than 2,000 people take part in mental health consultation

21 November, 2018 - 19:04
Patricia Hewitt, who heads up the STP. Byline: Sonya Duncan

More than 2,000 people have participated in a conversation about adult mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney

The consultation has been organised by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), which is a group of 13 health and social care organisations, such as the NHS and the county councils for Norfolk and Suffolk.

The STP is undertaking an extensive review of adult mental health services to look at how services can be provided in the future so that people are supported in the right place when they need it.

Among the opportunities for members of the public to have their say have been three public meetings – in King’s Lynn, Lowestoft and Norwich – a Facebook discussion and an online survey that is still open. The survey closes on Friday so there is still time to have your say at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NWMentalHealthReview/

