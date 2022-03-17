More than 140 care settings battling Covid outbreaks

More than 140 care settings in Norfolk are battling Covid outbreaks - causing some to halt visiting and others to stop taking new patients.

Latest figures have revealed that 40pc of all care homes in the county are dealing with some form of Covid outbreak.

Of the county's 496 registered care providers, 145 are in the midst of outbreaks, which occur when two or more linked cases are confirmed.

While not all of these outbreaks are in care homes, it has seen various precautionary measures rolled out to cope with rising case numbers.

James Bullion, Norfolk's director of adult social care, said: "In the past two weeks we have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases across Norfolk including in care settings.

"As a result, more staff are in isolation to avoid spreading the virus and many care homes are not accepting new residents while an outbreak is going on, which is naturally having a knock-on impact on how swiftly we can discharge people from hospital into care."

Currently, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital alone has some 156 patients who are ready for discharge but are unable to leave because an appropriate care plan can not be put in place.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn also has 156 patients waiting to be discharged, while the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has 95.

At the Norfolk and Norwich, this figure stands despite the hospital being able to move more than 70 patients on in their care just days ago.

But with care homes having to take extra precautions while dealing with outbreaks, care bosses say it can make visiting and admitting new residents - including those discharged from hospital - "difficult to impossible".

Mr Bullion added: "Care homes are continuing to administer regular Covid tests and we are providing infection control support to those homes affected.

"While legal restrictions have lifted, it is still essential that anyone planning a visit to a loved one who is in care should think about how their visit may put others at risk.

"Taking the steps we all became used to over the course of the pandemic can still help protect those you care about: wear a face covering, get tested, meet outside or in well-ventilated rooms where possible and above all, get vaccinated.”

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Wells, Watton and Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Wells, Watton and Dereham, however, said his homes were continuing to allow visitors - provided a certain level of caution is observed.

He said: "For me, it is more staff members than residents who are catching Covid and while some residents are, they are not getting nearly as sick as they previously were. It is nowhere near as bad as it used to be.

"I personally think now is the time we should be allowing visitors in to engage with residents more, but with precautions."

He said his visitors were required to make appointments ahead of time, with residents only permitted a certain number of visitors at any one time.

And those who do come in are required to take lateral flow tests before they come and needed to wear masks throughout their visits.

He added that he was keen to allow family members to become more involved in their loved one's care - if safety precautions allowed.

He said: "If you have a wife, for example, who has been looking after their husband for three years before they come in and know everything they need, as long as they are Covid-free why shouldn't they come in and take some off the pressure of us?

"We want to allow families to be more engaged in their loved one's care.

"Clearly if we were to find that people were dying because of us allowing this we would put an immediate stop to it, but I'm yet to see that happen in my homes."

Mr Dorrington added that his care homes had not stopped accepting new residents.



