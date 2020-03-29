Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk tops 100 as 10th death is confirmed

More than a hundred people in Norfolk have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Ten Norfolk patients have now died after testing positive for coronavirus - as the number of confirmed cases in the county rose to more than a hundred.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk was 101 as of Sunday afternoon, up from 90 on Saturday.

The actual number in the county who have the disease is likely to be far higher, however, given those who have not been tested and officially diagnosed.

Five more deaths in Norfolk hospitals were confirmed over the weekend, including the first at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The deaths of two patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn at the end of last week were also confirmed over the weekend.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for QEH, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a female patient in her late 60s and a male patient aged in his 70s who both had underlying health conditions passed away at QEH on Thursday, March 26.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Two men, one in their 60s and the other in his 70s, died at the QEH on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

Those were the first deaths of patients with the virus in Norfolk.

Five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH Five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has yet to release details of the two deaths there which NHS England said had happened on Friday.

The previous deaths at the NNUH were of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s on Wednesday and a man in his 50s on Tuesday.

NHS England confirmed today that, across the country, a further 190 people who had tested positive for coronavirus had died, taking the total to 1,125.

The people who died were aged between 39 and 105.

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

All but four of them – who were aged between 57 and 87 – had underlying health conditions.

There have been three confirmed deaths in Suffolk.

