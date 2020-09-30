Seventy-six pupils and a teacher told to isolate after further Covid-19 case at school

Another 76 pupils and a teacher have been sent home to self isolate at a Norfolk secondary school after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes days after 65 pupils and three members of staff from Springwood High School in King’s Lynn were told to self isolate.

Springwood High School said it was informed by Public Health England on Tuesday afternoon that there was another confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said students and the staff member were contacted and told not to come to school this morning and to isolate.

Mr Johnson said the confirmed case was a pupil in Springwood’s sixth form. This confirmed case follows another last week that saw 65 Year 8 students and three staff members sent home to isolate.

“We believe that it is highly unlikely that these cases are linked,” he said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to work closely with Public Health England.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines.

“Springwood remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

A letter sent home to parents says: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We have followed the national guidance and have identified that your child has been in close contact with the affected child. In line with the national guidance we recommend that your child now stay at home and self-isolate.

“Students should return to school on Monday, October 12. We are asking you to do this to reduce the further spread of Covid-19 to others in the community.

“If your child is well at the end of the 14 days period of self-isolation, then they can return to usual activities. Other members of your household can continue normal activities provided your child does not develop symptoms within the 14 day self-isolation period.”

The school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which includes St Clements, Smithdon and Marshland high schools, Clenchwarton, West Lynn, Snettisham, Gaywood and Walpole Cross Keys primary schools and Heacham infant and junior schools.

There are not currently believed to be cases at any other school in the trust.