More pharmacies to offer Covid vaccines in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 4:20 PM May 25, 2021

A number of pharmacies have confirmed they will be offering Covid vaccinations as early as this week.

Pharmacies in Norwich, Beccles, Downham Market, Swaffham and Long Stratton have announced they will be administering the Coronavirus vaccine, starting this week.

These pharmacies join hundreds of sites nationally joining the vaccination programme, providing more choice and flexibility for local people to book their appointments.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The COVID-19 vaccination programme in Norfolk and Waveney continues to go from strength to strength.

"Pharmacies are highly-experienced in giving vaccinations and provide an extra choice for people when booking their vaccine via the national NHS booking system.

"It’s fantastic that pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19. Pharmacists sit at the heart of the community, so we are delighted to use their expertise to help deliver the national NHS coronavirus vaccination programme.”

In addition to the vaccination sites already operating, the following pharmacy sites are going live this week: Boots Riverside Norwich, Worlingham Pharmacy, Beccles and Willows Pharmacy, Downham Market.

They join pharmacy sites already live at Hayden Chemist, Lowestoft, Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy and Hado Pharmacy in Diss.

Further pharmacy sites are due to go live the week commencing 31 May are Hunts Pharmacy, Norwich, Roundwell Pharmacy, Costessey, Pharmacy 2U, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, Kessingland Pharmacy and Universal Pharmacy, Swaffham.

In addition, Cromer Pharmacy is due to go live the week commencing June 7.