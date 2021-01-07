30,000 people in Norfolk have received first Covid vaccine dose so far

Published: 12:51 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM January 7, 2021

More details relating to the coronavirus vaccine roll-out in Norfolk and Waveney have been revealed - Credit: PA

More than 30,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney have so far received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with more specialist centres set to open in the coming days.

The milestone was reached this week as health professionals administer the Pfizer-BioNTech jab at the region's hospitals and GP surgeries.

And, from today (December 7), NHS practitioners across the nation are beginning to give out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to store.

The region's three main hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH), Queen Elizabeth (QEH) in King's Lynn and James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston - have all had access to vaccine doses since the roll-out was launched.

NNUH and JPUH were among the country's first 50 hospitals to administer the jab, in early December, before QEH joined the programme last week.

Coronavirus vaccines have been administered at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) since early December - Credit: Nick Butcher

Nine Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries have been giving out vaccines, with another two set to be added to the list on Friday (December 8).

A further 10 GP-led sites will open next week, taking the total number to 21.

The nine sites currently open are: Cringleford Surgery, Fakenham Medical Practice, Falkland Surgery (Great Yarmouth), Kirkley Mill (Lowestoft), Lionwood Medical Practice (Norwich), St James Medical Practice (King's Lynn), Swanton Morley Surgery, Terrington St Johns Surgery and Thetford Healthy Living Centre.

However, until now, constituencies such as North Norfolk and Norwich North - with populations of 87,596 and 90,083 respectively - have had no local vaccination services.

It is expected that the list of vaccine centres being opened imminently, which is yet to be revealed, will include a site in both areas.

In Suffolk, it was confirmed on Thursday that the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall would be added to the list in Suffolk from January 11.