Norfolk Brewery launches new beer to get men talking

PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 08 January 2020

Cillian Nugent raises the alarm from the roof of the Control Tower B & B accompanied by his dad Nigel and David Holliday of Moon Gazer ales (left). Picture:Moon Gazer ales

A North Norfolk Brewery has lanuched a new beer to raise awareness over testicular cancer

A Norfolk brewery has launched a new beer that it hopes will encourage young men to talk about cancer.

Moon Gazer ales, in Hindringham, has created a unique beer each January since 2015 in support of Norwich-based cancer charity It's On The Ball, which raises awareness of testicular cancer.

The Norfolk-wide campaign is being supported by Cillian Nugent, a Norfolk man who had the disease twice in his 20s. Days ago he was given the all clear following his treatment.

Mr Nugent said: "When they called me up and asked if I could join the campaign I didn't think twice - after all, we are trying to do such a simple thing - get blokes chatting."

The campaign is supported across Norfolk's pub community - and this year will be the biggest campaign yet with over 125 pubs serving the beer called Tobi's Tipple Fred's Check. It will be available in pubs throughout January 2020.

