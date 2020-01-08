Norfolk Brewery launches new beer to get men talking
PUBLISHED: 12:25 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 08 January 2020
Archant
A Norfolk brewery has launched a new beer that it hopes will encourage young men to talk about cancer.
Moon Gazer ales, in Hindringham, has created a unique beer each January since 2015 in support of Norwich-based cancer charity It's On The Ball, which raises awareness of testicular cancer.
The Norfolk-wide campaign is being supported by Cillian Nugent, a Norfolk man who had the disease twice in his 20s. Days ago he was given the all clear following his treatment.
Mr Nugent said: "When they called me up and asked if I could join the campaign I didn't think twice - after all, we are trying to do such a simple thing - get blokes chatting."
The campaign is supported across Norfolk's pub community - and this year will be the biggest campaign yet with over 125 pubs serving the beer called Tobi's Tipple Fred's Check. It will be available in pubs throughout January 2020.