Charity ball raises thousands for hospital charity

person

Geraldine Scott

Published: 11:01 AM August 9, 2018    Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020
NNUH Anaesthetic Consultant Akesh Dhrampal, left, along with Critical Care staff, were presented wit

NNUH Anaesthetic Consultant Akesh Dhrampal, left, along with Critical Care staff, were presented with the cheque for £7,508 with Vincent Coomber (back centre) and supporters. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

A charity ball has raised £7,508 for the critical care complex at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Vince Coomber organised the event, which took place at Sprowston Manor in June, after a golfing friend suffered a severe aneurysm and was rushed to NNUH.

The complex cares for patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, with specialist equipment and constant monitoring from skilled staff.

Mr Coomber said: 'If it hasn't been for the skill of the hospital, he wouldn't be here and so I thought we had to do something to say thank you.'

The ball, along with charity auction and raffle, raised £7,508 which was present to NNUH anaesthetic consultant Akesh Dhrampal and some of his team this week.

NNUH fundraising manager Louise Cook said: 'We want to thank Vince for organising the event and everyone who helped supported it and raised such a fantastic amount which will make a huge difference to our critical care team.'

