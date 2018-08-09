Charity ball raises thousands for hospital charity

Published: 11:01 AM August 9, 2018 Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020

NNUH Anaesthetic Consultant Akesh Dhrampal, left, along with Critical Care staff, were presented with the cheque for £7,508 with Vincent Coomber (back centre) and supporters. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

A charity ball has raised £7,508 for the critical care complex at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Vince Coomber organised the event, which took place at Sprowston Manor in June, after a golfing friend suffered a severe aneurysm and was rushed to NNUH.

The complex cares for patients with potentially life-threatening conditions, with specialist equipment and constant monitoring from skilled staff.

Mr Coomber said: 'If it hasn't been for the skill of the hospital, he wouldn't be here and so I thought we had to do something to say thank you.'

The ball, along with charity auction and raffle, raised £7,508 which was present to NNUH anaesthetic consultant Akesh Dhrampal and some of his team this week.

NNUH fundraising manager Louise Cook said: 'We want to thank Vince for organising the event and everyone who helped supported it and raised such a fantastic amount which will make a huge difference to our critical care team.'