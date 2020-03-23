Mojo’s and Cosmo Norwich announce temporary closures following new social distancing advice

Two Norwich venues have announced they will be temporarily closing, one with immediate effect, following new government advice on how to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Boris Johnson asked people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can.

The new increased social distancing measures are designed to slow the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the UK.

Following the advice two Norwich businesses, Mojo’s Nightclub on Prince of Wales Road and Cosmo Norwich in London Street have announced they will be temporarily closing.

Issuing a statement on its Facebook page, Cosmo Norwich said: “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of the community, we have taken the decision to temporarily close Cosmo Norwich as of Monday 23rd March 2020 until further notice.

“We have had no confirmed cases amongst our staff but to ensure no spread in our restaurants, Cosmo Norwich will be temporarily closed.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused to any bookings made for this period - the health and well-being of all our staff and customers is our priority and we will still continue to monitor the situation closely and follow all government guidelines stringently.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Also posting a message on its social media pages, Mojo’s Nightclub said: “In light of new government guide lines we have temporarily suspend operations taking effect immediately.

“As a longstanding nightlife venue in Norwich we take the health, wellbeing and safety of our loyal customers and employees very seriously.

“Please stay tuned to our social networks for updates on re-opening.

“We look forward to welcoming guests again as soon as possible.”