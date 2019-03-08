Mocktails served up at Norwich hospital

A drinks trolley round with a difference took place on the wards of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) when staff served up non-alcoholic cocktails.

Dieticians and speech and language therapists served up mocktails as part of Swallowing Awareness Day, which took place during national Nutrition and Hydration Week.

Swallowing problems (dysphagia) can affect patients with conditions such as motor neurone disease, dementia, Parkinson’s, people who have had a stroke, and some patients with head and neck cancers.

Staff served up mocktails as part of an initiative to raise awareness of a new thickener that is being introduced at NNUH for patients with swallowing problems.

They also had a stand to raise awareness of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative - the new global standard language for describing texture for modified foods and liquids, which NNUH is adopting from March 25.