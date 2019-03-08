Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mocktails served up at Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 15 March 2019

Dieticians and speech and language therapists served up mocktails as part of Swallowing Awareness Day, which took place during national Nutrition and Hydration Week. Photo: NNUH

Dieticians and speech and language therapists served up mocktails as part of Swallowing Awareness Day, which took place during national Nutrition and Hydration Week. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A drinks trolley round with a difference took place on the wards of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) when staff served up non-alcoholic cocktails.

A stand to raise awareness of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative. Photo: NNUHA stand to raise awareness of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative. Photo: NNUH

Dieticians and speech and language therapists served up mocktails as part of Swallowing Awareness Day, which took place during national Nutrition and Hydration Week.

Swallowing problems (dysphagia) can affect patients with conditions such as motor neurone disease, dementia, Parkinson’s, people who have had a stroke, and some patients with head and neck cancers.

Staff served up mocktails as part of an initiative to raise awareness of a new thickener that is being introduced at NNUH for patients with swallowing problems.

They also had a stand to raise awareness of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative - the new global standard language for describing texture for modified foods and liquids, which NNUH is adopting from March 25.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

City courtroom closed after woman makes false anthrax claim

Emergency services at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

It’s cost about £1m and taken 18 months to rebuild, but an award-winning Norfolk pub/restaurant has re-opened

A fire took hold of the Ingham Swan in September 2017. Picture: Arlene Warwick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists