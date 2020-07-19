Search

Mobile coronavirus testing visiting towns next week

PUBLISHED: 09:47 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 19 July 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Wavney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit towns across Norfolk and Waveney next week.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence, will run alongside permanent testing centres in Norwich and for essential workers at three sites across Norfolk at the James Paget University Hospital, The Centrum Centre near Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Towns where mobile testing has been carried out so far include Fakenham, Cromer, Thetford, Diss, Downham Market, Swaffham, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Eye.

Where will upcoming testing be?

• Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EN - Sunday, July 19, Thursday, July 23 and Sunday, July 26.

• Thetford, Brecklands Leisure Centre - Sunday, July 19, Wednesday, July 22.

• Lowestoft, Water Lane Leisure Centre - Monday, July 20, Wednesday, July 22, Friday, July 24.

• Eye, Hartismere Hospital - Sunday, July 19, Wednesday, July 22 and Sunday, July 26.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.

