Praise for health reporting at top awards

Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott at the Medical Journalist' Association awards 2019, where she was highly commended in two categories. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Jessica Frank-Keyes

Mental health campaigning and investigations carried out by this newspaper were recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Medical Journalists' Association annual awards were held in London on Wednesday.

Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott was shortlisted in two categories - regional reporter of the year and mental health story of the year - and was highly commended in both.

The regional reporter of the year nomination was a long-form investigation into charity East Coast Hospice. Of the entry the judges said: "This was a good piece of investigative journalism with a good range of sources and clear public interest."

In the mental health category, this newspaper's long-running mental health campaign was honoured. Judges said they were "impressed by the impact, persistence, and power of her investigative journalism. They said she balances poignant human stories with forensic attention to detail and shows great tenacity and courage in holding authority to account."