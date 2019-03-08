Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Praise for health reporting at top awards

PUBLISHED: 11:57 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 June 2019

Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott at the Medical Journalist' Association awards 2019, where she was highly commended in two categories. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott at the Medical Journalist' Association awards 2019, where she was highly commended in two categories. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Jessica Frank-Keyes

Mental health campaigning and investigations carried out by this newspaper were recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Medical Journalists' Association annual awards were held in London on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott was shortlisted in two categories - regional reporter of the year and mental health story of the year - and was highly commended in both.

The regional reporter of the year nomination was a long-form investigation into charity East Coast Hospice. Of the entry the judges said: "This was a good piece of investigative journalism with a good range of sources and clear public interest."

In the mental health category, this newspaper's long-running mental health campaign was honoured. Judges said they were "impressed by the impact, persistence, and power of her investigative journalism. They said she balances poignant human stories with forensic attention to detail and shows great tenacity and courage in holding authority to account."

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists