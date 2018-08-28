Family’s mission to honour man’s dying wish to provide best possible care for disabled granddaughter

A donation page has been set up to honour a man’s dying wish to raise the money needed to care for his 21-month-old granddaughter with cerebral palsy.

Andy O’Halloran, 56, from Acle knew little Maggie O’Halloran was is in desperate need of help.

She struggles to walk, has to be carried to the toilet and is bathed by her parents.

Her Mum, Kerry O’Halloran, 33, who lives in Cambridge cares for her daughter around the clock but is struggling to afford the growing costs of looking after her pride and joy who suffers with the devastating movement disorder.

Having suddenly died last month, Mr O’Halloran’s family - inspired by his mission - have made it their duty to support Maggie and her parents in any way they can.

A gofundme page which was set up just three weeks ago, has already raised more than £1,000 and other donations have took the overall total to £1,700.

As grateful as Mrs O’Halloran is, she knows this is just the start of a long journey.

In order to care for her daughter properly she needs a wetroom and a special bedroom built.

The cost - £25,000.

Cambridge City Council has told the family it does not have the money to help pay for the specialist equipment and has instead suggested they move house, according to Kerry.

Mrs O’Halloran said she has been overwhelmed by the support the family has received following their appeal on Facebook since Andy’s death.

“I cannot thank everyone enough,” she said.

“We did not want to ask at first because it did not seem right to look for help but we can no longer do everything ourselves.

“The council will not help so we have been left on our own.”

A spokesperson for Cambridge City Council said: “When we are asked to carry out adaptations, we consider whether the property is suitable for the needs of the person living there, and we consider what the alternative options might be.

“Sometimes we will offer to work with our tenants to help them move to a property that is more suitable for their long term needs.

“This may be because the cost of adapting a home is too high, or because the home is not suited to the needs of the household.”

Maggies’s Dad, Kieran - Andy’s son - who works as a painter and decorator has had to cut his hours in order to help his wife look after their three other children.

He now only works two and half days a week.

This has allowed Mr O’Halloran to help with the school run while Mrs O’Halloran looks after Maggie or takes her to various hospital appointments.

“Things really are difficult for us and we are doing our best to juggle everything,” Mrs O’Halloran said.

“Since Kieran was forced to cut his hours we have been hit hard financially.”

Sue O’Halloran - Maggie’s great-aunt - was responsible for setting up the fundraising page.

She said Andy adored his granddaughter.

Sue said: “I know this was what Andy would have wanted us to do so we are doing all we can to help.

“I have been involved with various sponsorship events in the past so suggested we should set up the page.

“I am really pleased with the reaction we have had so far.

“I know it will really make a big difference to Maggie.”

A spokesperson for Cambridge City Council added: “We look at each case carefully on its merits and assesses these against an adaptations policy.

“In all cases, we work closely with the occupational therapist to identify a solution that can work for the family or household we are trying to support.”

The family admitted they are now exploring other fundraising avenues which will help them provide Maggie the best possible care.

Kerry said: “We are moving towards the £25,000 target but are still a long way away.

“We are so grateful for all the help we have had so far but we need to keep asking and making people aware of our situation.”

