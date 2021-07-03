News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital's cancer care and treatment centre gets £10,000 donation

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:48 AM July 3, 2021   
Pictured: Harry Humphrey, Brian Long, Paul Kunes, Chris Black, Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas.

Harry Humphrey, the mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Brian Long, Paul Kunes and Chris Black, presented Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas with a cheque for £10,000 towards the QEH's Cancer Care and Treatment Charitable Fund. - Credit: Luke Burridge/ WNC

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received a £10,000 donation to help support cancer patients and their families.

The money was raised through a charitable scheme, run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), which nominates local charities to benefit from a donation.

The scheme sees metal from medical implants recycled after cremation with the consent of the family of the deceased.

Pictured: Harry Humphrey, Brian Long, Paul Kunes, Chris Black, Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas.

Harry Humphrey, the mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Brian Long, Paul Kunes and Chris Black, presented Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas with a cheque for £10,000 towards the QEH's Cancer Care and Treatment Charitable Fund. - Credit: Luke Burridge/ WNC

Harry Humphrey, mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, and borough council cabinet members Brian Long and Paul Kunes presented QEH's chairman Professor Steve Barnett and fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas with a cheque for £10,000 towards the hospital's Cancer Care and Treatment Charitable Fund.

Mr Long said: “The work this unit continues to do has supported many local people as they fight cancer."

Pictured: Harry Humphrey, Brian Long, Paul Kunes, Chris Black, Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas.

Harry Humphrey, the mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Brian Long, Paul Kunes and Chris Black, presented Professor Steve Barnett and Laurence Morlaas with a cheque for £10,000 towards the QEH's Cancer Care and Treatment Charitable Fund. - Credit: Luke Burridge/ WNC

Professor Barnett said: "The funds will help us deliver the highest standard of care and support for our patients living with cancer, and their families.”

