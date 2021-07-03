Hospital's cancer care and treatment centre gets £10,000 donation
- Credit: Luke Burridge/ WNC
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has received a £10,000 donation to help support cancer patients and their families.
The money was raised through a charitable scheme, run by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), which nominates local charities to benefit from a donation.
The scheme sees metal from medical implants recycled after cremation with the consent of the family of the deceased.
Harry Humphrey, mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, and borough council cabinet members Brian Long and Paul Kunes presented QEH's chairman Professor Steve Barnett and fundraising executive Laurence Morlaas with a cheque for £10,000 towards the hospital's Cancer Care and Treatment Charitable Fund.
Mr Long said: “The work this unit continues to do has supported many local people as they fight cancer."
Professor Barnett said: "The funds will help us deliver the highest standard of care and support for our patients living with cancer, and their families.”
Most Read
- 1 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
- 2 Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor
- 3 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
- 4 Two car crash closes road
- 5 Lord and Lady Somerleyton re-launch luxury private members club
- 6 Jeremy Corbyn enjoys a tortilla on flying Norwich visit
- 7 Fire crews tackle blaze in Norwich shop
- 8 Neighbourhood safety fears raised after attempted rape
- 9 Yellow weather warning issued for storms this Saturday
- 10 Dangerous offender jailed for horrifying Norfolk machete attack