Mental health nurse gives tips as more suffer from Covid burn-out

A mental health nurse says changes and restrictions around the pandemic risks burn-out and damaging people's wellbeing.

Susie Kelly, from Norwich, is the founder of imind2, which runs mental health first aid courses, and has more than 25 years' experience in the field.

A trustee of MensCrafts in Norwich, she has worked in settings including the prison service, police, community and education, and previously served in the Women's Royal Naval Service.

She said coronavirus had hit people's wellbeing, and that it was often not until people became unwell they realised they were struggling.

The last two years have seen rising demand on mental health support.

She said: "Over the last 18 months there has been many changes and ups and downs in people's lives. The added pressure of Covid restrictions and constant change on top of hectic lives adds to stress and tension.

"Now we see another set of restrictions with Plan B coming in and because of uncertainty, the possible diagnosis of Covid and the impact that may have on family, work, isolation plus other added pressures, burn out can creep up on us and before we know it, our mental health can be affected.

Susie Kelly, from iMind2. - Credit: Jungle PR

"It’s therefore important to keep a check on ourselves and know when we are effectively filling up on stress and when to alleviate this.”

She said it was key for people to take time for themselves each day, whether that was to go for a walk, exercise, have a bath, listen to music or catch up with loved ones.

"Even if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes or, better, longer," she said. "Have a ‘happy’ moment where you can enjoy something that makes you smile or makes you feel better."

She added: "Think about what makes you feel more stressed and write a list. When you feel you’re getting to the top of your stress levels, try next time to not get to that point and alleviate those feelings earlier by taking the practical steps and think, ‘happy moment’ needed."

Eating less processed food and sugar, replacing it instead with fruit and vegetables, as well as cutting back on alcohol can improve your health and ensure you are getting the vitamins and minerals you need, she said.

Getting a minimum of seven hours sleep each night also helps your body recover from the day and your mind process emotions.