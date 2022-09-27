Inflation piles millions onto cost of hospital revamp

Millions have been piled onto the cost of revamping Hellesdon Hospital - Credit: NSFT

Millions of pounds are likely to be added to the cost of revamping a mental health hospital, as inflation sends construction prices soaring.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is planning to redevelop Hellesdon Hospital in a multi-million pound project.

It had originally been believed the development would cost £45m, with the trust having secured £38m in government funding to go towards the project.

However, trust bosses have now warned that rates of inflation have sent the costs spiralling, with the bill now expected to eclipse £50m.

Stuart Richardson, chief executive at NSFT, said: "Over the past year, significant rises in inflation and increases in the cost of materials have pushed up the estimated cost of the new wards work from £45m to more than £50m.

"Despite this, we remain committed to delivering this important project as it will substantially improve the environment in which our patients receive care and the quality and safety of the services we are able to deliver."

The project, known as the Rivers Centre, has already seen a number of alterations made to its original proposals, with budget issues forcing the trust into redesign.

Previously, it had been planned for five new wards to be built, which the trust received permission to add from Broadland Council.

However, after it emerged the project would be over budget, alterations were made and this figure was reduced to three - with refurbishments to two existing wards factored into costs.

As part of the revamp, a number of buildings at the Drayton High Road end of the site are set to be placed on the market.

But with inflation sending the costs spiralling, Mr Richardson was unable to rule out further changes.

Mr Richardson added: "We are currently exploring additional funding opportunities with our construction partner to look for ways to reduce cost without compromising on quality and functionality.

"Steps to effectively manage any further inflation pressures which arise during construction are also being investigated.

"We anticipate these discussions will be complete before we submit our full business case for the project to NHS England in November."