Search

Advanced search

Military being brought in to help councils cope with coronavirus threat

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 18 March 2020

Sir Robert Jenrick. Photo: Submitted

Sir Robert Jenrick. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Military personnel are being brought in to help councils to respond to the problems caused by coronavirus - and Norfolk council leaders are hoping for a multi-million boost to help with social care.

Local government secretary Sir Robert Jenrick met council leaders this week to announce how the government would support local authorities.

He said he wanted councils to focus their efforts on the priority area of social care, providing vital support for vulnerable people and supporting their local economies.

And that could mean extra cash to help Norfolk County Council in its social care role - as part of the £5bn pot announced in the budget to combat coronavirus.

A county council spokesman said: “The council has plans in place to continue to deliver services to the most vulnerable people, including adults and children who receive support from social care, including on a face-to-face basis.

“We welcome any additional support with care costs and are awaiting further information from the government.”

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “There was £5bn announced in the budget and we are just waiting for how that will be divided up.”

Sir Robert also announced that local resilience forums - such as the Norfolk Resilience Forum - would get help from military personnel to work on their coronavirus response plans.

The request to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) is for additional non-uniform personnel to help those forums to support local authority elements of COVID-19 response plans, including social care.

Sir Robert said: “Everyone needs to play their part to help the most vulnerable in society and support their local economy, and the government will do whatever is necessary to support these efforts.”

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, who was among the 300 Mr Jenrick addressed welcomed the government’s moves.

He said councils now had to play a key role in helping volunteers to support their communities.

He said: “We need to co-ordinate volunteer efforts in every parish to ensure the needs of the vulnerable are met and to make sure those efforts are focused where they are needed the most.”

MORE: More stores close in Chapelfield due to coronavirus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

Empty shelves at Tesco. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

It’s not ‘Blitz spirit’ to ignore coronavirus rules - it’s idiotic

John Barron as CJ in The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin Photo: YouTube

Tesco to close 24-hour stores overnight to re-stock after panic-buying

Empty shelves at Tesco. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme
Drive 24