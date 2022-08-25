Review into how three hospital patients went to A&E 48 times in 15 month period

Milestones Hospital had been in Catfield and was closed last year - Credit: Sanderson Weatherall

A major health services review has been carried out after it was revealed three female mental health patients were admitted to A&E 48 times over a 15 month period.

The women, who were in their 20s, had been patients at the now closed private Milestones Hospital in north Norfolk and had been taken to the James Paget University Hospital's A&E department primarily for self-inflicted injuries.

The three woman were taken from the private hospital in Catfield to A&E 48 times between October 2019 and February 2021 between them.

There were also multiple investigations into allegations of various forms of abuse and assault from the patients during this time, with no further action taken.

The issues surrounding the treatment of the three women formed the centre piece of a major review commissioned by the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board.

The review also looked at the general picture at Milestones Hospital regarding the number of safeguarding incidents, in particular self-harming, between July 2019 and the closure of the hospital in February 2021, due to safety concerns.

There were 39 incidents logged from Milestones on the police system Athena, between July 2019 and its closure on February 20 2021.

The Care Quality Commission reported 53 incidents of deliberate self-harm primarily from three patients from November 1 2020 and January 2021.

The women, known in the report at L,M and N, had been placed at Milestones Hospital by NHS Integrated Care Boards in Lincolnshire and Sussex.

The review found there should have been "earlier identification of trends and repeat admissions to A&E departments and multiple police incidents", which should have resulted in earlier escalation to relevant safeguarding bodies.

Heather Roach, chair of the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board , said “When vulnerable patients are placed in hospitals like Milestones, it’s vital that our whole system works together to keep them safe.

"This review has shown that there are gaps in the monitoring of private provision, particularly when patients are placed in Norfolk from out of our county.

"The arrangements need to be addressed urgently to ensure there are the checks and balances in place to make sure those with mental ill health are safe.

“Staff were working in very difficult conditions at the height of the Covid pandemic and that placed vulnerable people at greater risk.

"Agencies involved have already begun to look at the recommendations made by the review and take action both in Norfolk and regionally to develop new processes and guidance for out of county placements.”

The James Paget said, as detailed in the report, its staff raised the initial concerns after a specific attendance at its A&E department involved L, M and N within a 24 hour period.

This ultimately led to the multi-agency review, in which the trust participated.

Its emergency department and safeguarding teams took immediate steps to review its processes, and increased the presence of safeguarding professionals in A&E to support staff in their responsibilities to raise concerns.

The hospital trust continues to review safeguarding reporting.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney says it is committed to making improvements.

A spokesman said: "We fully accept the findings of the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board review and acknowledge that there were missed opportunities to escalate concerns about the care of L, M, and N.

"We are truly sorry for that and are committed to making improvements.

“As an integrated care system we are exploring how we work collaboratively with our local authority partners to enhance our monitoring and assurance processes to ensure the safety of patients placed in independent mental health hospitals.

"This work will run alongside our work with NHS England to ensure the safety of vulnerable adults from other areas being cared for in Norfolk and Waveney.”

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that we are working with our partners to develop the training which has been recommended by the Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board.”

The report made several recommendations including:

-Review of current systems for identifying multiple hospital attendance to ensure they are robust enough to detect patterns of concern.

-The host Integrated Care Board to lead on work with partners to implement a robust quality assurance, scrutiny, and ongoing monitoring function as part of commissioning arrangements for private mental health providers.

-Assurance from Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board there is robust monitoring of all ‘in county placements’ and their placing authorities’ care worker details.

-The board to oversee the development of training, led by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust in partnership with the Integrated Care Board.

The closure of Milestones Hospital

The private mental health hospital for female patients shut in February 2021 after inspectors barred it from taking new patients amid a string of safety concerns.

Milestones Hospital was used by NHS trusts, including the region’s mental health service, the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT).

The NSFT spent £1.3m in 2020 placing patients there.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had visited in January 2021 and a month later stopped the hospital taking new patients.

Its concerns centred on a lack of trained staff, although staff were praised for being caring.

It had been run by Atarrah Project, which went into administration.