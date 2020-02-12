Midwife delivers a masterpiece - inspired by iconic Demi Moore photo

Midwife Cruella Jones with her artwork entitled Life Through Intervention created using discarded medical waste. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

A midwife has delivered something special after creating a mosaic masterpiece to adorn one of the hospital's walls.

Demi Moore Photo: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images Demi Moore Photo: Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images

Cruella Jones used discarded plastic from various medical items that would be binned to create the picture of a pregnant mother and her baby.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital midwife was inspired by the work of a nurse in Toronto and has spent the last year working on it.

She designed the sketch and like a jigsaw puzzle pieced together the large colourful mosaic using the plastic collected by colleagues.

For the project, a full dustbin of plastic was collected to be used on the four foot by three foot canvas.

Mrs Jones, who is a keen artist, said: "It was a phenomenal project. It was a project for myself: I never thought about taking it to work. I stood back and saw it for myself through the eyes that I wanted to see it from. I was taken aback when I saw it standing up."

She took inspiration from the famous Vogue magazine cover of Demi Moore when she was pregnant as well as trying to capture the work of midwives to ensure mother and baby are healthy from conception to birth.

Mrs Jones, who is from Aylsham, said: "It is called Life through Intervention. Sometimes women sit in our treatment rooms for a few hours before they are seen because we are busy, they might need to have a blood test which might show they have a complication that requires action and we need to treat them right there and then.

"It is to show that what we do is for the good and not just for the sake."

Mrs Jones was helped by her two grandchildren, who divided the pieces by shade and size into unused sick pots as she stuck the pieces on.

She said: I'm very proud of it. I'm very humbled by everyone's reaction to it. All of the pieces are stuck on with glue. I thought 'this is the moment. If it goes wrong I will cry'. Only one piece fell off but I was able to push that down."

She said it raised the importance of looking at plastic waste.

Mrs Jones said: "That's all in one department, multiply that by all the departments in the hospital, multiply by all the hospitals in the country - that's an awful amount of plastic waste."

The artwork is set to be put on display at the NNUH in the maternity department.

