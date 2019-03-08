Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Health problems and work preventing middle-aged people getting fit

PUBLISHED: 15:50 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 13 August 2019

Catton parkrun in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Catton parkrun in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Health problems are the biggest obstacles preventing middle-aged people from getting active, a report has found.

Dorian White, 62, from Norwich, who took up walking and cycling in his late 50s. Picture: DORIAN WHITEDorian White, 62, from Norwich, who took up walking and cycling in his late 50s. Picture: DORIAN WHITE

The Physical Activity in Retirement Transitions Study (PARTs), carried out by the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Active Norfolk, surveyed more than 1,000 Norfolk residents aged over 55 from June-October 2018.

It found the most common barrier in people aged 55-75 doing physical activity was health with 24pc of respondents saying that was an issue.

The study, funded by Sport England, reported that musculoskeletal pain and decreasing energy levels were the main health problems.

The next highest issue preventing people from taking part in any form of exercise was work commitments, including time and energy (15pc of survey respondents), and lack of time or convenience of exercise sessions (11pc).

Lead researcher Dr Charlotte Salter, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "In order to enjoy a fit and healthy retirement, a really key thing is that people need to maintain their physical fitness through their fifties and beyond."

Personal trainer Imogen Clarke, 27, who founded Inspire Personal Training Studio in Norwich, said: "It is about finding the right exercise for you."

Miss Clarke, who has clients in their 50s, 60s and 70s, said being active gave people confidence.

She added that gyms and fitness centres had a role to play in attracting people over 55 to exercise and that some were offering specialised sessions.

Dorian White, 62, from Gertrude Road in Norwich, who has lost over six stone over five years by walking, cycling and taking up Slimming World, said it was easy to remain sedentary.

Mr White, a retired teacher who weighed over 23 stone five years ago said: "It is about taking small steps."

He added before the weightloss he had Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol but now he had prediabetes, meaning he takes one tablet a day rather than 12.

Mr White said he used to go to the gym which he described as superb.

"I'm fitter now compared to when I was 40. It has made a huge difference."

Dan Goodwin, co-event director of Catton parkrun in Norwich, added about a quarter of people registered at the free weekly 5K timed run, walk or jog were aged over 55.

He said there were no barriers at parkrun, which was for everyone.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

Eating disorder treatment has come a long way since ‘brutal’ methods - but future still daunting, admits charity boss

Nancy Pearce OBE, founder of Beat and chief executive Andrew Radford celebrate the 30th anniversary of the charity. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists