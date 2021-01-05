MP: Teachers and key workers should get vaccine 'before some elderly'

Published: 3:37 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM January 5, 2021

A Norfolk MP believes teachers and other key workers should be given a coronavirus vaccine before some elderly members of the population - including his parents.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said teaching staff should be prioritised ahead of some of the more vulnerable members of society.

As it stands, people most at risk of experiencing complications after contracting Covid-19 are being offered the jab first.

That includes those living and working in a care home for older residents, and frontline health and social care workers.

Over-80s are next in the queue, before a gradual move through older age groups, adults on the NHS shielding list and people under 65 with long-term conditions.

Mr Freeman, however, says time spent in lockdown should be used to reassess and revise the vaccination strategy.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, he said: "I'd be vaccinating teachers and all key workers, frankly before some of the vulnerable elderly.

"Both my parents are vulnerable-elderly shielding, and they are reconciled that that is the price they pay as good citizens. It's more important I think that we get the key workers back to work."

Vaccines are already being administered at the county's three hospitals, with Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn joining the programme in recent days.

Nine GP surgeries in Norfolk and Waveney are also giving out jabs.

However, analysis of NHS data shows more than 150,000 people in the region live in areas where there are currently no vaccination centres.

And Mr Freeman, a member of parliament since 2010, emphasised the importance of creating additional venues.

He added: "We've got to have a vaccine centre within sight of every house. We are going to have to really roll this out."