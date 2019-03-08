Man, 81, charged with murder after death of woman at care home

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in New Costessey.

Officers were called to Grays Fair Court care home in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12 following reports a woman had been found dead inside the property.

Pending the formal opening of an inquest into the death, the woman has been provisionally identified as Doreen Virgo, 89 and from Mill Street in Buxton.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday showed she died from a compression of the neck.

Following a joint investigation by Norfolk and Suffolk Police, Mick Virgo, 81, of Mill Street, Buxton, has been charged with murder and had been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Shorne.