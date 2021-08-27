News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel to host vaccine clinic for offshore workers

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:00 PM August 27, 2021   
Oil rig worker Simon Smith accessing the vaccine clinic at the Mercure Hotel set up for offshore workers. 

A new clinic has been set up for Norfolk offshore workers to get their Covid-19 vaccine. 

The oil and gas company Perenco UK has worked with the NHS to set up the clinic at the Mercure Hotel, in Boundary Road in Norwich, for staff to drop in as they head to or from Norwich Airport.

Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for Norfolk and Waveney large scale vaccination centres, said it was a "great opportunity" for workers returning home for a Pfizer jab, to help protect their families, colleagues and the community.

Jonathan White, general manager (UK-SNS) at Perenco UK, said: "Our teams play an important role in maintaining the UK national infrastructure and gas supply, so it’s important we do everything we can to protect them, including encouraging vaccination uptake which in turn will also help protect the wider community.”

Lateral flow testing is also available at the hotel. 

Stuart Collins, hotel general manager said: “We’re in an ideal location to host the vaccination and lateral flow testing clinics and look forward to welcoming the NHS vaccination team to our hotel."

