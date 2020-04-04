Search

Advanced search

Video

NOT ALONE: Experts offer advice for good mental health

04 April, 2020 - 07:00
Not Alone contributors, from left, Paola Colombo, Catherine Moorhouse and Sue Stephenson-Martin Picture: Submitted

Not Alone contributors, from left, Paola Colombo, Catherine Moorhouse and Sue Stephenson-Martin Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Mental health experts have offered their advice to anyone feeling the strain of social distancing as part of the Not Alone campaign.

Launched earlier this week by the EDP and Evening News, the campaign has been supported by a host of passionate mental health advocates and campaigners, offering their advice and encouragement.

Sue Stephenson-Martin, a peer support worker for Wellbeing Norfolk & Waveney, added her voice to the campaign by saying: “It’s really important to look after our own mental health during this very difficult time, it’s hard not seeing family and friends, but it won’t last forever and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Try giving yourself a routine and do things that you enjoy doing, maybe baking, maybe wildlife and nature when you go out for a walk, if you have a dog then take them for a walk, and appreciate everything you see on your way round - that’s really important.”

Catherine Moorhouse, from Alzheimer’s Society East Anglia, offered advice to vulnerable people who may be isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dementia support worker said: “Many are contacting us feeling anxious about their loved ones and feeling cut off from support at the time.

“We want everyone affected by dementia to know that Alzheimer’s Society are here for you. We have a dedicated helpline (01603 763556) available from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, where a professional such as myself will be on hand to ensure you don’t go through this alone.”

NOT ALONE: Mental health tips, advice and even a poem sent in support of campaign

While Melanie Ruse, a volunteer for Norfolk & Waveney Mind, said: “I would say that my top tip for during this crisis is to actually find something positive to do. Currently I’m helping with the admin for my local Covid-19 support group and I’m also baking cup cakes for nurses.

“There’s lots of Facebook groups looking for help, there’s foodbanks and all sorts of things where even if you can’t get out of the house, you can still do something useful.”

You can join in with our campaign to spread positivity and offer mental health tips using the #NotAlone hashtag on social media and contribute your own short video by tagging @EDP24 or @eveningnews.

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Bin collections changing to maintain social distancing

Changes are being made to bin collections in King's Lynn and West Norfolk to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nurse: Petrified hospital staff are sending children to live with relatives

A nurse at the NNUH said they wanted to be given a higher level of protective equipment. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

NOT ALONE: Experts offer advice for good mental health

Not Alone contributors, from left, Paola Colombo, Catherine Moorhouse and Sue Stephenson-Martin Picture: Submitted

‘They would have helped’ - Communities ‘feeling loss’ of 80 hospital beds as coronavirus bites

Protesters camapign outside the former Lowestoft Hospital to try and stop the sale of the building. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘They don’t rely on chips’ - Great Yarmouth’s gulls desert town centre during lockdown

Great Yarmouth's market place. Not a gull in sight. Photo: Archant
Drive 24