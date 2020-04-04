Video

NOT ALONE: Experts offer advice for good mental health

Mental health experts have offered their advice to anyone feeling the strain of social distancing as part of the Not Alone campaign.

Launched earlier this week by the EDP and Evening News, the campaign has been supported by a host of passionate mental health advocates and campaigners, offering their advice and encouragement.

Sue Stephenson-Martin, a peer support worker for Wellbeing Norfolk & Waveney, added her voice to the campaign by saying: “It’s really important to look after our own mental health during this very difficult time, it’s hard not seeing family and friends, but it won’t last forever and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Try giving yourself a routine and do things that you enjoy doing, maybe baking, maybe wildlife and nature when you go out for a walk, if you have a dog then take them for a walk, and appreciate everything you see on your way round - that’s really important.”

Catherine Moorhouse, from Alzheimer’s Society East Anglia, offered advice to vulnerable people who may be isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dementia support worker said: “Many are contacting us feeling anxious about their loved ones and feeling cut off from support at the time.

“We want everyone affected by dementia to know that Alzheimer’s Society are here for you. We have a dedicated helpline (01603 763556) available from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, where a professional such as myself will be on hand to ensure you don’t go through this alone.”

While Melanie Ruse, a volunteer for Norfolk & Waveney Mind, said: “I would say that my top tip for during this crisis is to actually find something positive to do. Currently I’m helping with the admin for my local Covid-19 support group and I’m also baking cup cakes for nurses.

“There’s lots of Facebook groups looking for help, there’s foodbanks and all sorts of things where even if you can’t get out of the house, you can still do something useful.”

