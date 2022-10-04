News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Mental health campaigners to hold twin marches

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:12 PM October 4, 2022
Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Shelia Preston, Mark Ha

Campaign to Save Mental Health Services demonstrating at Hellesdon Hospital. Sheila Preston, Mark Harrison and Liz Pyne from the campaign. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mental health campaigners are set to hold marches either side of the Norfolk-Suffolk border this weekend amid fears over funding cuts.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, on Monday, October 10, the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk has organised two separate demonstrations.

The first will be held in Norwich on Saturday, October 8, and will see campaigners assemble in Chapelfield Gardens at 11am.

The following day, the focus will shift to the other side of the border, with a march scheduled on Sunday, October 9 - also at 11am - meeting outside Ipswich Town Hall.

A campaign spokesman said: "For too long, mental health has been the poor relation to physical health in the NHS and has never received the funding needed to run effective services.

"We have a particular additional problem in Norfolk and Suffolk as we have a dysfunctional mental health trust which has failed four CQC inspections.

"We are calling for it to be disbanded and for an independent inquiring into 2,500 unexpected deaths over the last 10 years."

Norwich News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon