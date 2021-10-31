How to look after your menopausal skin

Menopause can cause myriad problems with your skin - but a good dermatologist can help - Credit: Getty Images

How does menopause affect the skin?

Fats under the skin are reduced. The body stops formation of collagen, and as a result firmness of the skin is reduced. The balance of hormones changes also. The combined effect is dryness, laxity of the skin, thinning, and fine lines and wrinkles. As the balance of sex hormones changes in favour of male hormones, hair may grow on the face, while scalp hair may start thinning. Aging and prolonged sun exposure cause photo aging and damage to the skin.

Age spots and sun damage

These can affect the hands, face, neck and other exposed parts like the chest and upper back.

As a result of the sun damage combined with age, the risk of skin cancer and pre-cancerous skin lesions increases. Therefore, skin cancer screenings become important. Skin should be regularly examined for any growths or changes. Your dermatologist or doctor can help by stratifying your risk and advising on the frequency of skin examination.

You may also want to watch:

Daily use of a sunscreen protects against these problems. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and blue light protection is recommended.

Age spots can be lightened with skin lightening products, exfoliation and regular use of sun blocks as recommended by a dermatologist.

Dryness of the skin

In menopause, skin loses some ability to hold water. Also the glands become less active, so skin can get quite dry and flaky. Skin can benefit from extra moisture. A mild, creamy cleanser instead of soap, foam or gel cleansers is recommended. Apply moisturiser after bathing or showering, and many more times if the skin feels dry. Avoid long periods in the shower or bath. Moisturising with hyaluronic acid or glycerine can be especially helpful.

Atrophy and bruising

As the skin thins due to a fall in oestrogen and exposure to the sun, bruises can easily happen. Daily use of sunscreen can prevent further thinning of the skin. Therefore, this is another good reason to use it regularly. Isoflavone, retinoid cream or laser treatment can help. Always get a professional opinion before using it. Isoflavone is contained in soya beans and the extract is available over the counter as a food supplement.

Facial hair growth and hair loss from the scalp

Waxing is an option. However, if the skin is thin, it may tear and bleed. Other good options are laser hair removal and a cream hair removal. However, cream is available only on a prescription. Treatment for hair loss depends on the cause. In menopausal hair loss your dermatologist may recommend minoxidil.

Laxity of the skin and wrinkles

Studies show that women’s skin loses about 30% of its collagen during the first five years of menopause. Sun exposure and dryness add to the problem. Skin loses its firmness and begins to sag. Wrinkles and lines appear at the tip of the nose, corners of the mouth and around the eyes. Visible pores also appear due to lack of skin firmness.

Sun protection is very important to reduce visible wrinkles and prevent new wrinProducts that contain retinoids or peptides may increase collagen in the skin. Your dermatologist can help you choose the right product.

Acne spots

As levels of female hormones drop before and during menopause, some women develop teenage-like acne. Wash acne-prone skin with a cleanser that contains salicylic acid. This helps unclog pores. Avoid acne products that dry your skin, which will make problems worse. A hormonal treatment may be necessary.

Rashes and easily irritated skin

Around 50, the pH level of our skin changes. It becomes more sensitive, and women are more likely to develop rashes and irritation. Fragrance-free moisturiser is recommended in such a case. Prompt treatment by a dermatologist may be needed.

Slow healing

Hormones play an important role in healing of our skin. When hormone levels fall, skin takes longer to heal. This may lead to an infection or other skin problem. Always consult your doctor or dermatologist.

Find out more or book an appointment via spirehealthcare.com