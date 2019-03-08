Search

Football club to host men's health awareness event

PUBLISHED: 14:25 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 14 November 2019

A scene from the Moving Forward with Cancer event at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth in April. The latest event will see a Men's Health Awareness Day held at Lowestoft Town FC this Sunday, November 17. Picture: Jo Pawlett

Archant

Free health checks, talks and expert advice will be available at a special event that is raising vital awareness this weekend.

Lowestoft Town Football Club will host an inaugural Men's Health Awareness Day on Sunday, November 17.

"Bringing the community together" is the aim of the latest Moving Forward with Cancer event, which is being held at the club headquarters in Love Road between 11am and 2pm.

Former Aston Villa and Northern Ireland international footballer Sammy Morgan is guest speaker for the event, which is open to all, and will include patients sharing their cancer experiences.

Lowestoft Town FC defender Adam Tann will also speak at the event, where there will also be opportunities for free health checks, including Reiki, massages and a Big C prostate workshop.

Information will be available from local support groups as well as a 'market place' featuring more than 20 stalls offering advice on health and well-being and therapies.

Overseeing the organisation of the event is Macmillan Survivorship Lead, Karen Flores, who is the first cancer Survivorship Lead at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - a post set up with funding from Macmillan Cancer Support.

Assisting Mrs Flores in organising the event is Jo Pawlett, admin support to cancer services at James Paget.

It has also been organised with support from the East of England Cancer Alliance and the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

Mrs Flores, who has nearly 40 years' experience as a nurse, said: "This is about encouraging men to look after themselves, so it has been great to team up with Lowestoft Town FC and hold an event that is all about health and wellbeing.

"Everyone is welcome.

"We want to raise awareness by getting people in the door to hear from patients, who will share their cancer experiences, and there is lots of other expert advice and important information available on the day.

"The football club is a big part of Lowestoft, and it has been a real pleasure working with them to organise this event - it is something we would consider again in the future."

Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor said: "It's great to be involved in hosting this very important event.

"Our very own Adam Tann will be speaking on the day alongside various speakers, who will share their cancer experiences."

If you would like more information prior to the event please contact Karen or Jo on 01493 452783.

