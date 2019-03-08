Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Garden at hospital will be named after farmer who left £1m in his will

PUBLISHED: 14:06 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 25 October 2019

Family of Douglas de Bootman visit the site at Cromer hospital where the new cancer unit will be built. L-R, Matthew Keeling, Pat de Bootman, Karen Ballard and Anita Martins. Pictures: David Bale

Family of Douglas de Bootman visit the site at Cromer hospital where the new cancer unit will be built. L-R, Matthew Keeling, Pat de Bootman, Karen Ballard and Anita Martins. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

A memorial garden at a hospital will be named after a farmer whose £1m bequest will help pay for a new cancer care and support centre for north Norfolk.

Family of Douglas de Bootman visit the site at Cromer hospital where the new cancer unit will be built. With the cheque. L-R, Matthew Keeling, Pat de Bootman, Karen Ballard and Anita Martins. Pictures: David BaleFamily of Douglas de Bootman visit the site at Cromer hospital where the new cancer unit will be built. With the cheque. L-R, Matthew Keeling, Pat de Bootman, Karen Ballard and Anita Martins. Pictures: David Bale

Douglas de Bootman left the money in his will to Cromer and District Hospital and a new £4.15m centre will stop sufferers travelling miles for treatment.

The North Norfolk Macmillan Centre will be built at a disused ward overlooking a tranquil garden which is home to squirrels and woodpeckers.

Mr de Bootman's niece Karen Ballard and her mother Pat de Bootman, from King's Lynn, visited the hospital on Friday, October 25, to see the site.

She said there was no big reason why her uncle had left the money to the hospital.

She added: "He probably visited the audiology department and took a liking to the hospital. He was sentimental and we were not surprised by the bequest,

"He used to come to Cromer and Wells. He told me shortly before he died he had left the majority of his money to the hospital."

You may also want to watch:

Matthew Keeling, the hospital's operations manager, said: "The garden will be named in Mr de Bootman's honour, and I'm sure we can do his memory proud.

"The new centre will handle 20,000 patients a year.

"We wanted to keep the feel of the old building with the green space around it and the view onto the garden.

"This is one of the most modern hospitals in the country, and it will be one of the most advanced cancer centres."

Cromer hospital matron Anita Martins remembers talking to a farmer, whose name she cannot remember, about making a legacy, and now believes that was Mr de Bootman.

"He wanted to secure the future of the hospital," she said.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals (NNUH) NHS Foundation Trust is working with Macmillan Cancer Support to create the centre, which will increase chemotherapy and treatment space at the hospital. The proposals for the centre were rubber-stamped by North Norfolk District Council this week.

Mr de Bootman farmed at Pentney, near Swaffham, before retiring and buying a farm in Thursford. The 88-year-old died in March 2018.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested after ramming a police car

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car in west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

The Lidl in King's Lynn where Dr Pickering was found. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

The Lidl in King's Lynn where Dr Pickering was found. Picture: Ian Burt

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Weather warning issued for parts of region as heavy rain expected

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the region. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It’s going to be carnage’ - Coastal train services replaced by buses on day of Norwich City match

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day Picture by Alan Stanford

Poll: What kind of animal is ITV Anglia’s BC?

Helen McDermott. With BC. EN 16/10/09 Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Neil Haverson For: Lets's Talk! Archant Â© 2008 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists