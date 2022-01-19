News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Inquest into death of woman during cosmetic surgery in Turkey delayed

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:55 PM January 19, 2022
The Medicana Haznedar Hospital in Istanbul where Melissa Kerr died during cosmetic surgery.

The Medicana Haznedar Hospital in Istanbul where Melissa Kerr died during cosmetic surgery. - Credit: Google

An inquest into the death of a Norfolk woman who died during a cosmetic procedure abroad has been adjourned to allow further investigations. 

Melissa Kerr, 31, from Gorleston, died after complications during the surgery in Istanbul on November 19, 2019.

Assistant Norfolk coroner Catherine Wood said further evidence was still being sought into her death, at a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

A further review has been scheduled for April 8.

It is the third time the inquest has been adjourned after initially being opened on February 14, 2020, when it heard Ms Kerr underwent a gluteal augmentation - or bum tuck - at the Private Medicana Haznedar Hospital.

The medical cause of death was given as pulmonary thromboembolism as a result of the elective cosmetic surgery.

A Justgiving page raised £2,000 in memory of Miss Kerr, who worked as a psychological wellbeing practitioner at mental health charity Mind.

Her heartbroken twin sister Natasha paid tribute to the animal lover, who was "passionate about changing the world one step at a time".
 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
  2. 2 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  3. 3 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
  1. 4 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
  2. 5 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
  3. 6 Pub near Dereham has its first winners of steak-eating challenge
  4. 7 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
  5. 8 Tucked-away house in same family for over 100 years up for sale
  6. 9 MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk
  7. 10 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Reaper in the Room: Nick Deth relaxes, fully prepped for the after-life.

Meet the man behind a morbid new craze

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the A47 in Little Fransham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Mystery tower in Norwich

What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon