Inquest into death of woman during cosmetic surgery in Turkey delayed
- Credit: Google
An inquest into the death of a Norfolk woman who died during a cosmetic procedure abroad has been adjourned to allow further investigations.
Melissa Kerr, 31, from Gorleston, died after complications during the surgery in Istanbul on November 19, 2019.
Assistant Norfolk coroner Catherine Wood said further evidence was still being sought into her death, at a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday.
A further review has been scheduled for April 8.
It is the third time the inquest has been adjourned after initially being opened on February 14, 2020, when it heard Ms Kerr underwent a gluteal augmentation - or bum tuck - at the Private Medicana Haznedar Hospital.
The medical cause of death was given as pulmonary thromboembolism as a result of the elective cosmetic surgery.
A Justgiving page raised £2,000 in memory of Miss Kerr, who worked as a psychological wellbeing practitioner at mental health charity Mind.
Her heartbroken twin sister Natasha paid tribute to the animal lover, who was "passionate about changing the world one step at a time".
