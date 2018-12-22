Meeting date moved for brain tumour group

Colin and Joyce Bell, front, with patients and carers at a meeting of the Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group in 2016. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The next meeting of Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

In previous years the group has met on a Wednesday so organisers are keen to highlight the new date.

The group aims to provide an opportunity for anyone affected by brain tumour (patient, carer, friend or family) to meet with others in a similar situation in a relaxed and informal environment.

Meetings in 2019 will be held on the first Thursday of every month between of 1.30pm and 3.30 pm.

The meetings take place at the Big C Support and Information Centre at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

For more information contact Big C on 01603 286112 or the oncology nurse specialist on 01603 286171.