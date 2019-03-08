Five sick days in 52 years - meet the dedicated support worker retiring after half a century

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Since she was a teenager 71-year-old Sandra Adcock felt a natural urge to care for people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Now, after retiring from a job which she has had for 52 years, Mrs Adcock said she feels like she has never worked a day in her life.

As a support worker for Norfolk First Support her job has involved caring for people with a wide range of needs, including people living with dementia and stroke victims.

In her half a century of working in villages around north Norfolk, Mrs Adcock has only ever had five days off sick.

In recent years her work has brought her to Fakenham and other market towns.

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mrs Adcock, from North Walsham, said: "I was living next door to an old girl that I was already helping and some old man asked me if I wanted a job caring for her.

"I was already doing it anyway so I thought I might as well get paid for it.

"That was it, I am in my element when I am out and meeting different people. I see each person and their needs as a challenge, I couldn't imagine doing any other job.

"I tried working in the office for a little bit but after one morning I told them I'm going back out where I belong."

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

When asked about the secret to keeping a job for 52 years she said if you love the job you do you will never work a day in your life.

"That is exactly how I feel," she said. "Even when I was pregnant, I took two weeks holiday and came back straight after."

Mrs Adcock has worked through sweltering summers and below freezing winters whilst caring and supporting people across north Norfolk.

She said: "I used to walk four or five miles to get to my people. Farmers would give me a lift on their tractor in snowy and icy weather.

"I always used to think, if I leave my client without a fire burning they would probably be dead within a few hours. I could not do that to them."

Along with the fun memories and meeting hundreds of people, Mrs Adcock has also had to deal with difficult times.

She said: "I have seen hundreds of dead bodies. You just learn to deal with it. You do what you have to do really."

With years of retirement ahead of her, Mrs Adcock hopes to do some volunteer work and head on a Mediterranean cruise with her husband.