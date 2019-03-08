Search

Advanced search

Five sick days in 52 years - meet the dedicated support worker retiring after half a century

PUBLISHED: 11:41 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 04 October 2019

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Since she was a teenager 71-year-old Sandra Adcock felt a natural urge to care for people.

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Now, after retiring from a job which she has had for 52 years, Mrs Adcock said she feels like she has never worked a day in her life.

As a support worker for Norfolk First Support her job has involved caring for people with a wide range of needs, including people living with dementia and stroke victims.

In her half a century of working in villages around north Norfolk, Mrs Adcock has only ever had five days off sick.

In recent years her work has brought her to Fakenham and other market towns.

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mrs Adcock, from North Walsham, said: "I was living next door to an old girl that I was already helping and some old man asked me if I wanted a job caring for her.

"I was already doing it anyway so I thought I might as well get paid for it.

"That was it, I am in my element when I am out and meeting different people. I see each person and their needs as a challenge, I couldn't imagine doing any other job.

"I tried working in the office for a little bit but after one morning I told them I'm going back out where I belong."

Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Sandra Adcock is retiring after over 50 years as a reablement support worker, she's pictured with her last clients on her final round Reginald and Evelyn Ramuz. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

When asked about the secret to keeping a job for 52 years she said if you love the job you do you will never work a day in your life.

"That is exactly how I feel," she said. "Even when I was pregnant, I took two weeks holiday and came back straight after."

Mrs Adcock has worked through sweltering summers and below freezing winters whilst caring and supporting people across north Norfolk.

She said: "I used to walk four or five miles to get to my people. Farmers would give me a lift on their tractor in snowy and icy weather.

"I always used to think, if I leave my client without a fire burning they would probably be dead within a few hours. I could not do that to them."

Along with the fun memories and meeting hundreds of people, Mrs Adcock has also had to deal with difficult times.

She said: "I have seen hundreds of dead bodies. You just learn to deal with it. You do what you have to do really."

With years of retirement ahead of her, Mrs Adcock hopes to do some volunteer work and head on a Mediterranean cruise with her husband.

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police catch more than 100 drivers ignoring bus lane restriction near schools

The bus gate sign on Catton Grove Road. Picture: Norwich Police

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Flights from Norwich to Cornwall on sale – and already booking up fast

People wanting to head to the sun and surf of Cornwall are booking up the new flights. Pic: Archant

Godfrey missing from England U21 squad but Canaries duo retain places

Aidy Boothroyd named Canaries defender Ben Godfrey as England U21 captain for last month's win over Kosovo in Hull Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Anglers lead initiative to improve the ‘precious’ River Wensum

The River Wensum. Picture: Richard Brunton / iWitness24
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists