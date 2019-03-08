Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Medical centre to offer 'urgent appointments only' ahead of service update

PUBLISHED: 16:16 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 28 May 2019

Beccles Health Campus. PHOTO: Kieran Lynch

Beccles Health Campus. PHOTO: Kieran Lynch

Archant

A town's medical centre will only offer urgent appointments for 19 days, as it announced there will be a change to its current clinical system.

Following a public meeting on May 1, the Beccles Medical Centre announced plans to improve the service after a public survey.

According to the patient experience survey which was conducted in 2018, 85pc of people rated the practice "good", "very good" or "excellent."

However, the medical centre was found to be below the national average for telephone access as well as opening hours - which are currently 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

In the public meeting, Dr Julia McLean outlined the vision for the practice and improvements made its service.

These included an increase in the number of care navigators answering phones during peak times.

You may also want to watch:

According to the centre, this has resulted in a reduced average call waiting time for patients.

At the community meeting, Dr McLean announced on July 1 there will be a planned change of the clinical system, and acknowledged the migration to the system would "cause disruption".

A spokesperson for the Beccles Medical Centre said: "Beccles Medical Centre are preparing to change clinical systems with our new system going live on Thursday 18th of July. Due to the limitation in clinical system we will be able to use, we are only able to offer medically urgent appointments from Monday July 1 through to Friday July 19 inclusive.

"Non-urgent conditions should be managed in the short term, by visiting a pharmacy or contacting NHS111. We are confident that the long-term benefits of changing the system outweigh the short-term inconvenience being experienced by some patients, for which we apologise," they said

The medical centre said this new service will allow patients better access to universal services, further digital developments and will include the NHS app - which will give access to records, prescriptions and appointment booking.

Dr McLean said "We are always looking for opportunities to improve, and welcome suggestions from patients.

She encouraged patients to get involved in the Patient Participation Group (PPG) where they can formally contribute.

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists