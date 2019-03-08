Nursing home rated outstanding for the second time

A Norfolk nursing home which was the first in the county to receive an outstanding rating has retained its status after an inspection found that staff went “above and beyond what was expected of them”.

Meadow House Nursing Home in Swaffham has again been given the highest rating possibly by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it was first ranked as outstanding back in July 2016.

In a report published on Saturday, April 27, inspectors found that the care home was outstanding in the categories of being responsive and caring and was found to be good in being safe, effective and well-led.

Manager of the home Joanna Jankowska said: “We are immensely proud and humbled to have once again received this rating.

“For us, we are building a home based on our residents, who all mean a great deal to us, so every day our priority is making them happy and comfortable in their home.

“This is a positive, happy place and I am delighted that our work to achieve this has been recognised once again, particularly as we are about to celebrate the home's 30th anniversary.”

In their report, inspectors said that “people were truly respected and valued as individuals and empowered as partners in their care” and that “staff ensured people were comfortable, well cared for and content”.

They also added that “there was good leadership at the service that promoted an open and inclusive culture”.

The home, which is run by Healthcare Homes Group, specialises in providing nursing care to people living with neurological conditions.

Gordon Cochrane, CEO of Healthcare Homes Group, said: “Congratulations to Joanna and her team for achieving another outstanding rating from the CQC.

“It really is an amazing home, managed with the residents at the very heart of everything they do.

“I'm very proud of everyone for their passion and commitment to making the home the best it can be, for everyone who lives there.”

A special event is being held at the home, on Norwich Road in Swaffham, on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Friends, neighbours and the wider Swaffham community are invited to attend to enjoy live music, dancing and celebrations.