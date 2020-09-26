Care home manager receives surprise celebration for long service

The manager of a nursing home in Swaffham has been surprised with a celebratory afternoon to mark her 15 years’ of service at the home.

Joanna Jankowska joined Meadow House nursing home in Swaffam in 2005 and has worked in a number of care roles before being promoted to the position of home manager in 2017.

She originally joined the home as a care assistant, before receiving a promotion to senior carer.

With an opportunity available to support the home’s physiotherapist, she then became a physio assistant and also supported the home’s activities function.

Mrs Jankowska’s talents were recognised and when the position of regional support worker became available and she was asked to apply, she then left the home in 2016 to assist the regional director in this role, until taking the manager position a year later.

On Thursday 10th September, home administrator, Caroline Cryan arranged an afternoon party as a surprise for Mrs Jankowska.

She said: “I had no idea what was being planned and was very intrigued as to why Gordon was making a special visit to see us, so I was thrilled by the effort that went into marking my long service.

“I often speak of ‘the Meadow House family’ and I honestly see my role here as being far more than a job. I’m proud and privileged to work here with our wonderful residents and team and I look forward to many more years with them.”

Meadow House, which is part of the Healthcare Homes Group, is rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, and provides specialised residential and nursing care to up to 38 people, most of whom have complex physical disabilities.

Healthcare Homes Group CEO, Gordon Cochrane said: “It was a pleasure to spend the afternoon at Meadow House, marking this wonderful milestone for Joanna.

“Meadow House is a true industry leader when it comes to specialist nursing care and this is in no small part due to Joanna’s fantastic leadership.

“I’d like to personally thank Joanna for her years of service to Meadow House, we’re all incredibly grateful for the difference and impact she makes.”