Nurse and teen to take on tandem skydive for substance misuse charity
- Credit: Archant
A substance misuse and mental health nurse will be joined by one of her patients on a leap of faith for a Norfolk cause.
Young person’s nurse Paula Carruthers will be joining a teenager who has been supported by The Matthew Project in a tandem skydive.
Taking place at the UK Parachuting Centre in Beccles on Friday, the skydive will be raising funds for the Norwich-based substance misuse and wellbeing charity.
The teenager, whose identity has not been included to protect his welfare, is doing well after struggling with family issues, substance misuse and associated criminality.
Mrs Carruthers said: "I’m doing this because this young person asked me to do it with him.
"He wanted to skydive and he said he would struggle to get the money together to pay for it so we came up with this plan."
Jumping out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft is a first for them both.
Visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/unityskydive to donate.
Most Read
- 1 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 3 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 4 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 6 County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel
- 7 Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death
- 8 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
- 9 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 10 Dad who threw daughter into cot cleared of murder