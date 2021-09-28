News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Nurse and teen to take on tandem skydive for substance misuse charity

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:47 AM September 28, 2021   
Abby Clarke took on the skydive at Ellough Airfield, near Beccles. Picture: Rhian Hogg

A skydive will take place in Beccles in aid of The Matthew Project - Credit: Archant

A substance misuse and mental health nurse will be joined by one of her patients on a leap of faith for a Norfolk cause. 

Young person’s nurse Paula Carruthers will be joining a teenager who has been supported by The Matthew Project in a tandem skydive. 

Taking place at the UK Parachuting Centre in Beccles on Friday, the skydive will be raising funds for the Norwich-based substance misuse and wellbeing charity. 

 A tandem skydive will be taking place in Beccles to raise funds for the Matthew Project. Scan the QR code above to donate

A tandem skydive will be taking place in Beccles to raise funds for the Matthew Project. Scan the QR code above to donate - Credit: Contributed

The teenager, whose identity has not been included to protect his welfare, is doing well after struggling with family issues, substance misuse and associated criminality.

Mrs Carruthers said: "I’m doing this because this young person asked me to do it with him.

"He wanted to skydive and he said he would struggle to get the money together to pay for it so we came up with this plan." 

Young person’s substance misuse and mental health nurse Paula Carruthers who will be jumping out of a plane in Beccles

Young person’s substance misuse and mental health nurse Paula Carruthers who will be jumping out of a plane in Beccles with a teenage client - Credit: Contributed

Jumping out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft is a first for them both.

Visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/unityskydive to donate. 

