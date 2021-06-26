Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary

Breaking

Matt Hancock has quit as health secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Images and video showed Mr Hancock in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo last month, and he was facing increasing pressure to quit over the breaking of social-distancing rules.

Mr Hancock - the west Suffolk MP - wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and said: "The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading up out of this crisis."

He said: "We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance."

In a video posted on Twitter, Matt Hancock said: "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, you have made. And those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I've got to resign.

"I want to thank people for their incredible sacrifices and what they've done. Everybody working in the NHS, across social care, everyone involved in the vaccine programme and frankly everybody in this country who has risen to the challenges that we've seen over this past 18 months."

In response, the prime minister wrote: "You should leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us."

Mr Johnson had refused to sack Mr Hancock, with his spokesman saying the PM considered the matter closed after receiving his apology on Friday.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker had called for Health Secretary Matt Hancock to resign, becoming the first Conservative MP in the country to do so openly.

In a statement to this newspaper before Mr Hancock resigned, Mr Baker said: “In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility, should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role. Matt Hancock, on a number of measures has fallen short of that.

“As an MP who is a devoted family man, married for twelve years with a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me. I will not in any shape condone this behaviour, and I have in the strongest possible terms told the government what I think.”

Asked whether Mr Hancock should therefore resign, Mr Baker responded: “Yes", following up with "and I have said that to the government."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Matt Hancock is right to resign. But Boris Johnson should have sacked him."

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's shadow health secretary, said: "It is right that Matt Hancock has resigned. But why didn't Boris Johnson have the guts to sack him and why did he say the matter was closed?

"Boris Johnson has demonstrated that he has none of the leadership qualities required of a Prime Minister.

"Hancock's replacement cannot carry on business as usual. On Hancock's watch waiting times soared, care homes were left exposed to Covid and NHS staff were badly let down. Our NHS deserves much better."

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: "Matt Hancock's legacy as Health Secretary will be one of cronyism and failure.

"And the fact that Boris Johnson thought Hancock could just carry on regardless brings the Prime Minister's judgement into question once again."

Full copy of Mr Hancock's resignation letter

"I am writing to resign as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. We have worked so hard as a country to fight the pandemic. The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis. I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.

"We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance.

"The NHS is the best gift a nation has ever given itself, and the dedication and courage of the NHS staff and the ceaseless work of the officials in the Department is something we should all be proud of. We didn't get every decision right but I know people understand how hard it is to deal with the unknown, making the difficult trade-offs between freedom, prosperity and health that we have faced. I am so proud that Britain avoided the catastrophe of an overwhelmed NHS and that through foresight and brilliant science we have led the world in the vaccination effort, so we stand on the brink of a return to normality.

"The reforms we have started in the health system will ensure it continues to provide even better care for people in years to come. We are building a better NHS which makes smarter use of technology and data, forming a new UK Health Security Agency, delivering positive changes to mental health care and will fix the problems in social care once and for all.

"Many times I stood at the podium in Downing Street and thanked the team - my own team, the NHS, the volunteers, the Armed Services, our pharmacists GPs, the pharmaceutical industry and the whole British public who have made such sacrifices to help others. Those thanks are heartfelt and sincere and so I must resign.

"It has been the honour of my life to serve in your Cabinet as Secretary of State and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. I will of course continue to support you in whatever way I can from the back benches, and I would like to thank you for your unwavering support, your leadership and your optimism, particularly as we worked together to overcome this awful disease."

Following his resignation, Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, tweeted: "Matt Hancock told millions of people that they couldn’t hug their loved ones, and now refuses to resign even though he broke his own guidelines. The fact the Prime Minister has failed to take action shows the utter contempt this government has for the British people."

